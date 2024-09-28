Broncos Drop Third Straight to Hurricanes

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - For the second straight game, the Swift Current Broncos drop a come from behind loss, this time to the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 Friday night at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

The night started off strong for the Broncos with a WHL first goal would occur for the Broncos in the opening frame as the lone mark from the first would come from Sawyer Dingman (Edmonton, AB) shelving a wrist shot past Brady Smith at 14:36 from Parker Rondeau (Swift Current, SK) and Jace McFaul (Edmonton, AB) would give the Broncos the lead after one.

Into the second the Hurricanes would tie the game at 1-1 on the power play as Kash Andresen at 4:36 would bang home his first of the season but it wouldn't last long as Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) 56 seconds later would blast a rolling puck past Smith to give the Broncos a lead once again at 5:32 from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB), then Mistelbacher would add his second of the night shortly after at 9:15 from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Daxton Yerex (Oak Bluff, MB) to push the Broncos lead to 3-1 at 9:15 and would carry that lead to the third period.

In the third period the Hurricanes would storm back at 1:10 to get them within one with a Kooper Gizowski shot in tight, followed by a four-minute power play where Leo Braillard would tied things at 3-3 just 1:34 later. Then Miguel Marques would make it 4-2 Lethbridge at 7:12. The Broncos would get a chance to tie the game on a double minor power play of their own but the Hurricanes would counter shorthanded as Kash Andresen would make it 5-3 at 11:16 to put the Hurricanes up a pair. Swift Current would try to climb into the game with the extra attacker but Brayden Edwards would cap the night at 6-3 with a late empty netter for the 6-3.

Swift Current will look to turn things around Saturday night at home against the Prince Albert Raiders, puck drop is set for 7 PM.

