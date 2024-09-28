Warriors Score Three in Second Period, Defeat Pats 4-2

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats allowed three goals in the second period, leading to a 4-2 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday inside the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

The Pats got off to the started they wanted, scoring the opening goal 39 seconds into the game. The Warriors then added three in the second period with two of them coming in the opening 2:30 of the frame which helped pickup their first victory of the season, moving to 1-2.

Kelton Pyne kept the Pats in the game throughout the night, weathering the storm in the first and helping blank a five-minute penalty kill in the second period. After Moose Jaw made it 4-1, Tanner Howe put Regina within two which gave the group some life. The Pats spent the final four minutes with the net empty, had several chances to score, but Dimitri Fortin shut the door as the Pats fell to 1-2 on the season.

FINAL SCORE: Warriors 4, Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Pats at 0:39 - Zackary Shantz (2), unassisted // Shantz stole the puck away at the left boards, settled down a bouncing puck, and ripped it off the backbar to open the scoring.

Second Period

1-1 Warriors at 1:11 - Rilen Kovacevic (1), unassisted (SH) // Kovacevic stripped the puck away from the Pats at the blueline, went in on a partial breakaway and beat Pyne five-hole to tie the game short-handed.

2-1 Warriors at 2:25 - Brayden Schuurman (2), assisted by Riley Thorpe // Schurrman came busting through centre on the left-wing side, drove past the Pats defence and ripped the puck far side on Kelton Pyne.

3-1 Warriors at 17:41 - Lynden Lakovic (2), assisted by Vojtech Port // Port found an open Lakovic behind the Pats defence. He walked in all alone and snuck the puck five-hole to extend the Warriors lead.

Third Period

4-1 Warriors at 8:43 - Max Finley (1), assisted Brayden Schuurman // Max Finley was found open below the right circle, and his snap shot just beat Pyne inside the post to extend the lead to 4-1.

4-2 Pats at 12:45 - Tanner Howe (1), assisted by Braxton Whitehead (PP) // The Pats worked the puck around the offensive zone. Whitehead found a wide open Howe in the slot and he ripped home his first of the season.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 7-12-16-35 | Moose Jaw - 13-15-7-35

PP: Regina - 1/2 | Moose Jaw - 0/5

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (31 saves / 35 shots)

Moose Jaw: Dimitri Fortin (33 saves / 35 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Brayden Schuurman (1G-1A) - Warriors

Second: Lynden Lakovic (1G) - Warriors

Third: Riley Thorpe (1A) - Warriors

COMING UP

The Regina Pats are back in action when they begin a five game homestand on Sunday, September 29 at 2pm against the Warriors.

