Preview: Americans at Chiefs - September 28

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans @ Chiefs

Saturday, September 28 | Spokane, WA. | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans rebounded after a 5-4 overtime loss to open the 2024-25 season with a 5-4 overtime win against the Victoria Royals last Saturday, splitting their Victoria double-header weekend. Gavin Garland's first career WHL goal came 1:14 into overtime, securing a three-point weekend for Tri-City. Kale Margolis also scored his first career goal while Cash Koch, Jake Sloan and Cruz Pavao all added one. Sloan and Jackson Smith both added two assists in the win. After facing 50 shots on opening night Lukas Matecha was not nearly as busy on Saturday as he turned aside 20 shots in the victory.

VS SPOKANE: Saturday is the first of 10 meetings against the Chiefs in the 2024-25 season. The Americans went 4-6 against Spokane in 2023-24. One of the top rivalries in the WHL, both teams see a significant spike in attendance when hosting each other. During the 2023-24 season the Americans five games against Spokane at home averaged 5,324 fans while they averaged 3,769 against non-Spokane opponents, a 41.3 per cent difference. In Spokane the Chiefs averaged 8,193 fans against the Americans last season, and 5,673 fans in their other 29 home games, a 44.4 per cent increase.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Jake Sloan (2-2-4) Mathis Preston (2-1-3)

Jackson Smith (0-4-4) Owen Martin (1-2-3)

Whynott/Pavao (2-0-2) Shea Van Olm (1-2-3)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Power Play - 11.1% (1-for-9) Power Play - 7.7% (1-for-13)

Penalty Kill - 90.0% (9-for-10) Penalty Kill - 75.% (9-for-12)

The Ferguson Waterworks home opener is set for Saturday, October 5 against the Kelowna Rockets. Click here for ticket options.

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

