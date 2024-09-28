Oil Kings Welcome Hitmen for Home Opener
September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings open up their home schedule tonight at Rogers Place as the Calgary Hitmen come to town for a 2 p.m. puck drop.
The Oil Kings have started the season with a 0-2-0-0 record after losses to Lethbridge and Medicine Hat last weekend. The team scored three goals and will look for some more offence on Saturday afternoon as they welcome in, and welcome back some pieces to their roster.
The freshest face of the bunch will be Rylen Roersma who will make his Oil Kings debut after being acquired from the Brandon Wheat Kings earlier in the week. On top of that, a number of Oil Kings have returned from their stints at NHL Training Camps including 20-year-old Marshall Finnie, last season's Oil Kings Rookie of the Year Adam Jecho, 2024 Import Draft pick Miroslav Holinka, and defender Parker Alcos. Gracyn Sawchyn though still remains with the Florida
The opponents, the Hitmen, will be making their debut in the 2024/2025 WHL season today as well after being idle on the WHL's Opening Weekend. Last season, the two clubs met a total of nine times with the Oil Kings holding a 2-6-1-0 record in those games. Offensively it was Gavin Hodnett's 11 points in nine games leading the way for Edmonton, while Adam Jecho was also a point-per-game with eight points in eight games.
Calgary will have most of their lineup as well in Edmonton with Oliver Tulk, Axel Hurtig, and Carson Wetsch all having returned from their NHL Training Camps. Although, defender Carter Yakemchuk remains at Ottawa Senators Training Camp.
Game time is at 2 p.m. and tickets are available at oilkings.ca with great seats starting at just $20.
Oil Kings Scoring Leaders: (GP, G-A-Pts)
Gavin Hodnett (2, 0-3-3)
Joe Iginla (2, 1-1-2)
Rylen Roersma (1, 1-0-1) *with Brandon
Landon Hanson (2, 1-0-1)
Lukas Sawchyn (2, 1-0-1)
Calgary Hitmen Pre-Season Scoring Leaders: (GP, G-A-Pts)
Hunter Aura (4, 0-4-4)
Ben Kindel (4, 3-0-3)
Rylan Ng (4, 3-0-3)
6 Players tied with 2 points
2024-25 Schedule vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes
Saturday, Sep 28 @ Edmonton
Friday, Nov 29 @ Calgary
Wednesday, Jan 1 @ Edmonton
Wednesday, Jan 29 @ Calgary
Friday, Jan 31 @ Edmonton
Friday, Feb 7 @ Calgary
Wednesday, Mar 12 @ Edmonton
Sunday, Mar 16 @ Calgary
