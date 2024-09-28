Berkly Catton Named Chiefs' Captain for 2024-25 Season
September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs named forward Berkly Catton the 37th captain in franchise history in a pre-game ceremony before Saturday's home opener against the Tri-City Americans.
"Selecting a team captain is something we take very seriously, and with how Berkly has grown and matured as a player combined with how he conducts himself both on and off the ice makes him a perfect fit," Chiefs Head Coach Brad Lauer said. "He's a quality person and how he handles himself is a perfect example of what we think represents a leader for our organization."
Catton was drafted by the Chiefs first overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and made his Western Hockey League debut on February 11, 2022 against the Portland Winterhawks. Since then, he's piled up 175 points on 78 goals and 97 assists in 140 career games, including highs of 54 goals and 62 assists in his sophomore season.
As part of last season's leadership group, Catton capped the 2023-24 campaign as the fourth-highest scorer in the WHL and the highest-scoring draft-eligible skater in all the CHL, earning himself WHL U.S. Division Player of the Year honors, as well as a spot on the CHL Second All-Star Team. He's the fourth CHL skater this century to score 50+ goals and 100+ points in his draft year, joining the likes of Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, and Connor Bedard.
The Saskatoon native had a historic draft year, becoming the second highest-scoring 17-year-old in Chiefs history behind only Pat Falloon (60-64-124), and was selected 8th-overall by the Seattle Kraken at this year's NHL Entry Draft in June. Catton is the first-ever Chief to be drafted by the Kraken since their inaugural draft in 2021 and is the highest-drafted Chief since Pat Falloon went 2nd-overall to the San Jose Sharks in 1991.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024
- Berkly Catton Named Chiefs' Captain for 2024-25 Season - Spokane Chiefs
- Hitmen Fall to Oil Kings 4-1 in Season Opener - Calgary Hitmen
- Oil Kings Fall to Hurricanes in Season Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs' Blue Moon Opening Night Party Kicks off at 3pm Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day: Blades vs Wheat Kings at 7:00pm - Saskatoon Blades
- Broncos Battle Raiders at Home Looking for First Win of the Season - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - September 28 - Tri-City Americans
- Nine Winterhawks to Participate in Full NHL Training Camps - Portland Winterhawks
- Philadelphia Flyers Re-Assign Carson Bjarnason to the Wheat Kings - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Double-up Pats to Open Weekend on Friday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Six Different Skaters Find the Net for the Chiefs, Spokane Wins 6-3 Over Wild - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Score Three in Second Period, Defeat Pats 4-2 - Regina Pats
- Broncos Drop Third Straight to Hurricanes - Swift Current Broncos
- Giants' Lacklustre 2nd Period Sinks Them in Loss to Cougars - Vancouver Giants
- Wild Narrow Spokane Lead Late, But Chiefs Push Past Wenatchee for 6-3 Win - Wenatchee Wild
- Rockets Lose Tightly Contested Game To Royals - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Berkly Catton Named Chiefs' Captain for 2024-25 Season
- Chiefs' Blue Moon Opening Night Party Kicks off at 3pm Saturday
- Six Different Skaters Find the Net for the Chiefs, Spokane Wins 6-3 Over Wild
- Chiefs Acquire G Ryan Tamelin from Victoria in Exchange for 8th-Round Pick
- Preview: Chiefs Return to States with Friday Night Match-Up at Wenatchee