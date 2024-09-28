Nine Winterhawks to Participate in Full NHL Training Camps

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. -Training camps across the NHL opened this week and nine Winterhawks from last year's Western Conference Championship team hit the ice with their respective clubs.

2023-24 Winterhawks Invited to NHL Training Camps:

NAME NHL TEAM DRAFTED POS. HOMETOWN

Josh Davies Florida Panthers 2022 - Rd. 6, #186th FWD Calgary, Alta.

Marek Alscher Florida Panthers 2022 - Rd. 3, #93 DEF Kladno, CZE

Nate Danielson Detroit Red Wings 2023 - Rd. 1, #9 FWD Red Deer, Alta.

Josh Zakreski Philadelphia Flyers Camp Invite FWD Saskatoon, Sask.

Carter Sotheran Philadelphia Flyers 2023 - Rd. 5, #135 DEF Sanford, Man.

Tyson Jugnauth Seattle Kraken 2022 - Rd. 4, #100 DEF Kelowna, B.C.

Luca Cagnoni San Jose Sharks 2023 - Rd. 4, #123 DEF Burnaby, B.C.

James Stefan Edmonton Oilers Free Agent Signee FWD Laguna Beach, Calif.

Gabe Klassen Pittsburgh Penguins Free Agent Signee FWD Prince Albert, Sask.

Josh Davies

The Calgary, Alta. native was selected by the Florida Panthers in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. A part of last year's Western Conference Championship-team, Davies put up 61 points (36G, 25A) in 55 regular season games with the Winterhawks. During the playoffs, the 5-foot-10, 201-pound winger recorded five goals and six assists in 13 games.

Marek Alscher

Alscher was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. As a key piece of last season's Winterhawks blue line, the 6-foot-3, 192-pound defenseman tallied 26 points (7G, 19A) over 57 regular season games. The product of Kladno, CZE added five points (2G, 3A) during the team's playoff run to the Western Conference Championship.

Nate Danielson

Red Deer, Alta. native Nate Danielson was selected ninth overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The forward posted 41 points (12G, 29A) in 28 regular season games with the Portland Winterhawks. He continued to excel in the playoffs, notching 24 points (7G, 17A) over 18 games en route to the Western Conference Championship.

Josh Zakreski

Zakreski earned a camp invite from the Philadelphia Flyers for the 2023-24 season. The forward had a strong 2023-24 season with the Portland Winterhawks, putting up 49 points (21G, 28A) over 68 regular season games. Zakreski contributed to the Western Conference Championship winning club with eight points (2G, 6A) across 18 games during the postseason.

Carter Sotheran

Sotheran was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The defenseman had an impressive season with the Portland Winterhawks, contributing 40 points (13G, 27A) in 66 regular season games. Sotheran elevated his game during the playoffs, registering 11 points (4G, 7A) in 14 games, showcasing his offensive capabilities from the blue line.

Tyson Jugnauth

Kelowna, B.C. native Tyson Jugnauth was drafted by the Seattle Kraken in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Posting 41 points (7G, 34A) in 41 regular season games, the defenseman made a significant impact with the Portland Winterhawks. The blueliner added 16 points (4G, 12A) in 18 games during the postseason helping Portland to a Western Conference Championship.

Luca Cagnoni

Cagnoni was taken by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The product of Burnaby, B.C. had an outstanding season with the Portland Winterhawks, racking up 90 points (18G, 72A) in 65 regular season games. The 5-foot-9, 183-pound defenseman showcased his playmaking abilities and offensive instincts as he averaged a point-per-game on the way to a Western Conference Championship.

James Stefan

Laguna Beach, California native James Stefan signed as a free agent with the Edmonton Oilers last March. The forward had an incredible season with the Winterhawks, netting 101 points (50G, 51A) in 67 regular season games. In the playoffs, Stefan scored seven goals and nine assists for a total of 16 points in 18 games to become a Western Conference champion.

Gabe Klassen

Klassen recently inked a deal as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The product of Prince Albert, Sask. captained the Winterhawks last season, amassing 106 points (35G, 71A) in 67 games. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound forward scored six goals and ten assists in the postseason, leading Portland to a Western Conference championship.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.