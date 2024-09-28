Oil Kings Fall to Hurricanes in Season Opener

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Lethbridge, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped their first game of the 2024/2025 WHL season on Friday night in Lethbridge by a 3-1 score to the Hurricanes.

Things started well for the visiting Oil Kings, who outshot the Hurricanes 12-7 in the first period. One of those shots included a chance with a wide-open net as Hurricanes goalie Brady Smith misplayed a puck behind the net, but the Oil Kings couldn't find the twine. However, the Oil Kings got on the scoreboard first with a great feed from Gavin Hodnett in the defensive zone to a streaking Landon Hanson. The 18-year-old fended off a check and then slipped a backhand blocker side on Smith to make it 1-0.

Lethbridge started to turn the scales in the second and third, outshooting the Oil Kings 19-8 in the final two periods. Logan McCutcheon tied the game in the second for Lethbridge, while Kale Tipler gave the Hurricanes the lead early in the third. Leo Braillard tucked one into the empty net late in the third to seal things for the Hurricanes.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-2 on the powerplay and the Hurricanes were 2-for-4 on the man advantage.

Kolby Hay stopped 23 of 25 shots he faced in the contest which was his 124th game of his WHL career. That puts him in sole possession of third place on the Oil Kings All-Time list among goaltenders. Brady Smith stopped 19 of 20 shots on the other side.

The Oil Kings wrap up this season opening road trip on Saturday when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers.

