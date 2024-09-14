Shutout Streak Continues, Armstrong off the Mark as 'Caps Serve up Dominant Display Against San Jose

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - It was all smiles at BC Place on Saturday night, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC put in a confident performance to come out 2-0 victors against San Jose Earthquakes.

Fafa Picault almost got the 'Caps off to a perfect start in the 12th minute, being sent in behind by Ryan Gauld. Picault did well to latch onto the pass and skip past his defender, but his low shot towards the far post was parried wide by San Jose goalkeeper Daniel.

Sam Adekugbe got a golden opportunity to grab the lead eight minutes later. After being receiving a cross from Picault, the Canadian international found some space at the back post but was unable to get a good purchase on the ball to tap it in.

Picault continued the flurry of chances as he got onto the end of a brilliant curled cross from Gauld at the back post, but was denied by a brilliant point-blank save from Daniel.

Daniel was called on once again as he rebuffed Ali Ahmed after he was sent through on goal by Gauld once again minutes later.

After battering at the door for over half-an hour, the 'Caps finally got their opener in the 35th minute through Picault. Gauld whipped in an excellent cross from the corner and the Haitian international rose the highest out of everyone to hammer home a header for his 10th goal of the season across all competitions.

The Scot nearly doubled the 'Caps' lead right at the end of the first half. Ahmed played a ball inside from the right for Pedro Vite to lay-off for Gauld. Gauld then hit a venomous first time shot that dipped just wide of the post. That would be the last action of the half as the Blue and White went into the break with the one goal lead.

The second half saw the 'Caps continuing where they left off. Pedro Vite tried his luck from just outside the box, trying to sneak a driven shot into the near side of the goal but Daniel did well to hold onto his effort.

Picault came close once again just five minutes into the half as he got onto a cross from Adekugbe in the box and smashed a header against the crossbar.

Ahmed nearly got the better of Daniel in the 62nd minute, driving down the right side after the 'Caps won the ball up high. Ahmed got past his marker and laced a shot towards the near post, but fired wide of the mark.

Alessandro Schöpf was inches away from getting that elusive second goal for Vancouver in the 75th minute. Picault danced past his defender and cut inside from the right before passing it into the path of Schöpf. The Austrian midfielder then lined up a shot and aimed it near post but his shot went the wrong side of the post.

Schöpf had another similar opportunity six minutes later, but was instead denied by Daniel before it could nestle into the back of the net.

Substitute Édier Ocampo narrowly scored his first goal for the club minutes later. The Colombian wingback was found at the back post from a corner but his header was miraculously denied by Daniel off the line.

It took the involvement of Stuart Armstrong off the bench for the 'Caps to find their second, as the new addition capped off a stunning team move. A one-two between Gauld and Vite at the edge of the box allowed the latter to send the former in behind. From Scot to Scot, Gauld laid the ball off to Armstrong to sweep into the back of the net for his first goal for the club.

San Jose almost halved the deficit right at the end of the match, after Ousseni Bouda was found alone in the middle of the box for a header but scuffed the effort. With that final action, the 'Caps would cruise to the final whistle as they ended the match with a well-deserved win.

Whitecaps FC are back in action on Wednesday, September 18 as they visit Houston Dynamo FC. Kickoff from Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 5:30 p.m. PT. The 'Caps are back at BC Place for the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final on September 25, facing Toronto FC in search of their three-peat. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

VWFC GE Appliances Player of Quality: Ryan Gauld

Attendance: 21,309

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Scoring Summary

35' - VAN - Fafa Picault (Ryan Gauld)

86' - VAN - Stuart Armstrong (Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 54.1% - SJ 45.9%

Shots: VAN 19 - SJ 5

Shots on Goal: VAN 11 - SJ 2

Saves: VAN 2 - SJ 9

Fouls: VAN 9 - SJ 8

Offsides: VAN 1 - SJ 1

Corners: VAN 7 - SJ 2

Cautions

26' - SJ - Carlos Akapo

41' - VAN - Ralph Priso

89' - SJ - Jack Skahan

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 6.Tristan Blackmon; 22.Ali Ahmed (18.Édier Ocampo 66'), 45.Pedro Vite, 13.Ralph Priso (16.Sebastian Berhalter 56'), 8.Alessandro Schöpf (26.Stuart Armstrong 84'), 3.Sam Adekugbe (2.Mathías Laborda 66'); 25.Ryan Gauld ©, 11.Fafa Picault (28.Levonte Johnson 84')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 19.Damir Kreilach, 23.Déiber Caicedo

San Jose Earthquakes

42.Daniel; 29.Carlos Akapo, 26.Rodrigues, 15.Tanner Beason; 28.Benjamin Kikanović (94.Vitor Costa HT), 30.Niko Tsakiris (6.Alfredo Morales 55'), 14.Jackson Yueill (16.Jack Skahan 86'), 3.Paul Marie (9.Amahl Pellegrino 73'); 10.Cristian Espinoza, 19.Preston Judd (17.Ousseni Bouda HT), 23.Hernan López

Substitutes not used

25.William Yarborough, 22.Tommy Thompson, 64.Beau Leroux, 77.Casey Walls

