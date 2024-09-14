CF Montréal Downs Charlotte FC, 2-1

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - In front of a 14th sellout crowd this season, CF Montréal defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 on Saturday evening at Stade Saputo.

Caden Clark opened the scoring at the 23rd minute with his first goal in a CF Montréal uniform, then Bryce Duke doubled his team's lead three minutes later.

Charlotte cut its deficit to one goal when Tim Ream scored at the 35th minute.

Former player Nacho Piatti was inducted onto the Wall of Fame at Stade Saputo with a special ceremony at halftime. Piatti became the 6th player inducted onto Wall.

For its next game, CF Montréal will travel to Massachusetts to take on the New England Revolution on Wednesday at 7:30pm at Gillette Stadium (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

MATCH NOTES:

-Samuel Piette became the first CF Montréal field player to reach the 14,000-minute mark in MLS. Piette also became the Club's first player to appear in 180 MLS regular season games.

-Jonathan Sirois played his 60th MLS match.

-Josef Martínez earned his 140th MLS start.

-George Campbell earned his 40th start for CF Montréal.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"I thought it was coherent tonight. The guys wanted to work hard and were determined. We were able to hold on to our lead. It often comes down to a few things. The margins are often so slim. We're still forcing things and we're not calculating enough at times. We need to do a better job of recognizing the moments during the game. We want the players who are playing less to be able to perform in the same way."

CADEN CLARK

"Scoring tonight felt good. I think you don't lose the feeling of it, it's more or less the situation I was in. We had a plan for the beginning of the game and it worked pretty well. We were very disciplined defensively and had good moments in transition. It was only my third game with the team. I know how Bryce likes to move but not as much for Josef (Martínez). It's huge to have the confidence of the coach. I will keep my game plan and keep my head right."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"We were very solid defensively tonight. Offensively, we were fair and well prepared. We played a good match, very interesting in that respect. It was good work by the defenders, the midfielders and even the forwards. We had a clear game plan in terms of pressure and how we wanted to defend. I think everyone looked in the mirror, to see what each of us had to do to raise our game individually. I think that was something that was missing. Tonight, everyone was good. No one was below par, so when everyone's good, it raises everyone's game."

