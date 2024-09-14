Sparked by Team Defense, FC Cincinnati Earn Nil-Nil Hell Is Real Draw

In the fifthteenth all-time playing of the Hell is Real derby, Luciano Acosta led an inspired performance by The Orange and Blue to earn a dramatic and memorable draw at TQL Stadium. Drawing equal with Columbus Crew nil-nil to bring FCC's record to 16-8-4 with 52 points on the season, clinching a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference for the third consecutive season.

Acosta, making his first start for FC Cincinnati in over two months due to injury and suspension, made his return in emphatic fashion, driving play on the offense while also collecting and defending from the front as the lone attacking midfielder.

With typical starters Miles Robinson and Ian Murphy out due to yellow card accumulation, DeAndre Yedlin, Alvas Powell and Yuya Kubo stepped in as center backs and wingbacks respectively and held down the defense alongside natural CB Chidozie Awaziem. Kubo, despite being one of the team's top-scorers this season, stood out as one of the top defenders on the night, time and time again clearing danger down the wings. Powell equally matched the effort by routinely bailing the team out with some strong play and quick feet.

FC Cincinnati controlled the run of play for the first half-hour of the match. Passing cleanly and owning possession despite the pressure the Columbus Crew provided. In the moments when the Crew did earn possession, calm and steadfast defending quickly won the ball back and sent play toward the Columbus keeper. Tremendous moments of individual and team defending kept things level when the visitors found their moments despite a hampered defensive core.

From there, it was a back and forth battle with each side finding moments to attack. Despite the undermanned FCC defense facing off against a formidable Columbus side, the match looked as even as could be with neither finding the edge needed.

That was until Luciano Acosta seemed to give FCC the lead.

In the final seconds before halftime The Orange and Blue appeared to break through when Acosta read a clearance over the top of the Columbus defense and sprung himself for a break away. After a nifty bit of dribbling and a shot past keeper Patrick Schulte, the official raised their flag for offside and erased the goal.

That one clean look, eliminated by the offside call, stood to be the most dangerous moment of the match.

So despite a strong half of play, FC Cincinnati would head to the locker room even with their arch rivals.

FC Cincinnati came out of the halftime break firing though, with Luca Orellano, Kevin Kelsy and Niko Gioacchini each putting opportunities on. But each time a rogue limb found a way to deflect the shot away. The best opportunity came though when Alvas Powell, in a near moment of ecstasy, brought the ball through the middle from a defensive position and fired a low running stinger that went just inches wide of the post.

In what was looking to be the defensive stalemate of the season, Roman Celentano put his stamp on the game with a series of impressive saves as well. By punching shots away, positioning himself well, and reading the attack of Columbus to close out space when needed, Celentano dominated the keepers area. With the nil-nil result, Celentano earned his seventh clean sheet of the season.

With extra stoppage time looming, and seven minutes of time shown on the referees board, Pat Noonan made his final substitutes to try and find a victory, or at the very least see out the draw. London Aghedo, one of those subs, played a vital role in the final moments. Stepping up to Cucho Hernandez and turning him away on a breakaway chance to stymie the prolific goal scorer.

The result brings FCC to 52 points on the season and clinches a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. FCC will now embark on a challenging week of road soccer, heading first to the Twin Cities for a midweek matchup with Minnesota United, then heading to Nashville, Tennessee over the weekend for a tilt with NSC.

FCC return to TQL Stadium next for a clash of titans, hosting LAFC on Saturday September 28.

