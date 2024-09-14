Inter Miami CF Tops Philadelphia Union, 3-1

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Chase Stadium to face Inter Miami CF on Saturday night, falling 3-1. In the first half, forward Mikael Uhre opened up the scoring in the second minute. Lionel Messi answered back in the 26th and 30th minute scoring two goals to give Miami the lead. Late in the second half, Luis Suarez scored the third and final goal for Miami.

The Union travel to Yankee Stadium to play New York City FC on Wednesday, September 18 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Inter Miami CF 3 - Philadelphia Union 1

Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Major League Soccer Stories from September 14, 2024

