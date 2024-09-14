D.C. United Draws New York City FC, 1-1

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC returned to action with an eventful 1-1 draw at D.C. United. Santiago Rodríguez's first-half penalty had opened the scoring just past the half hour mark, before MLS top scorer Christian Benteke leveled with a second-half spot-kick to salvage a point for the hosts at Audi Field.

Match Recap

The Boys in Blue traveled to the capital after a two-week international break, looking to kickstart our playoff push with a victory on the road.

Nick Cushing had made just one change from the starting XI that faced Columbus Crew last time out - Maxi Moralez replacing Agustín Ojeda - but an injury to Birk Risa in the warm-up also saw Strahinja Tanasijević step into the backline before kick-off.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Matt Freese took his place in goal, having recovered from an MCL sprain, and James Sands was fit to start after clearing concussion protocol. Andres Perea was also named on the bench after a lengthy absence, while Julian Fernández was unavailable due to suspension.

Off the mark early in Ohio last time out, City chased another quick start with an early venture into the D.C. penalty area, as Alonso Martínez and Hannes Wolf put the hosts under immediate pressure.

The visitors saw appeals for a penalty waved away on 8' when Kevin O'Toole's effort was blocked by Aaron Herrera, before Martínez came inches away from setting up Wolf with a beautiful backheel assist - Lucas Bartlett hacking the ball away before the Austrian could slot home.

In a fine run of form with four wins from their last five - spearheaded by Golden Boot leader Benteke - D.C. responded with their first threat of the game, as Christopher McVey drilled goalward from distance, with Freese equal to the effort.

Undeterred, New York continued to create promising looks, opening up the hosts' defense with incisive, one-touch play. There were further calls for a penalty when Martínez hit the ground under pressure from Bartlett after being released by Parks - but to no avail.

The lively Wolf then tested Alex Bono, cutting inside and curling from range midway through the first half, before Cushing's men were awarded a penalty on the half-hour mark. It was O'Toole who won the spot-kick, upended by Pedro Santos after Martínez and Parks had done well to keep the chance alive, and Rodríguez stepped up to convert.

The Etihad Player of the Month made no mistake from 12 yards, confidently clipping a delightful Panenka down the middle for his ninth goal of the season.

The home side thought they had found an instant leveler when a rebounded free-kick fell to Gabriel Pirani, who fired past Freese - only for referee Ramy Touchan to disallow the goal for an offside offense by McVey (for an obstruction on Parks) after a VAR check.

New York then saw a goal ruled out at the other end as the clock struck 45. Collecting Sands' through-ball, City's top scorer Martínez finished well into the nearpost but was denied by the linesman's flag.

Rodríguez's blocked attempt proved the last major action of an eventful half with plenty of incident, and controversy.

Costa Rican international Martínez was unfortunate again shortly into the second period, watching an effort whistle just the wrong side of the far post.

Freese was then called into action at the other end, producing an excellent low stop to thwart Jared Stroud's first-time strike, as the home side fired a warning.

Cranking up the pressure in search of an equalizer, it was D.C. who looked the more threatening of the two sides in the second 45, and Troy Lesesne's men would also find the back of the net from the spot. Again, a VAR check was required when substitute Ted Ku-Dipietro went to ground - deemed to be caught by Sands - and Benteke smashed in goal number 19 of the campaign.

Though both sides pressed for a late winner, neither could muster a clear-cut opportunity to truly test the opposition goalkeeper, and an entertaining affair ended all square at Audi Field.

With six games to go - four at home and two on the road - City will hope to build on the point, as Cushing's side look to generate a strong run of momentum in the final stretch.

What's Next

New York City FC are back on home soil in midweek, facing Philadelphia Union in a 7:30PM ET kick-off at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, September 18.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.