LA Galaxy Play Host to LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, September 14

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - With six games remaining in the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy next play host to LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Saturday, Sept. 14 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

Tonight's match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 24th edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the all-time series tied 9-9-5 (48 GF, 49 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 7-7-5 (38 GF, 40 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In 11 all-time home matches played across all competitions against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a record of 7-2-2 (24 GF, 16 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to LAFC before 70,076 fans at the Rose Bowl Stadium on July 4. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to LAFC at BMO Stadium on April 6. In 23 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.2 goals per match.

Galaxy's Form Entering Match Against LAFC

Through 28 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 15-6-7 record (53 GF, 38 GA; 52 points) and sit in first place in the Western Conference standings, four points ahead of second-place LAFC (14-6-6; 48 GF, 32 GA). In 13 regular-season matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 10-0-3 (32 GF, 17 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won eight consecutive league matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park (8-0-0) dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 21-9 during that span. In 14 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has recorded 17 goal contributions (9 goals, 8 assists). Riqui Puig has totaled 12 goal contributions (6 goals, 6 assists) in 11 league matches played at DHSP this season, while Dejan Joveljić has notched six goals and three assists in 10 matches played at the venue in 2024.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 29

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.