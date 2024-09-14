Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Atlanta United FC 2-0 in Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's First Win

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







ATLANTA - Nashville Soccer Club defeated Atlanta United FC 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday night for Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's first win as manager. Midfielder Alex Muyl started the scoring early for the Boys in Gold when he tallied his second goal of the season off assists from Sam Surridge and Shaq Moore in the match's fifth minute. The club's leading scorer, Hany Mukhtar, scored in the 76th minute from Teal Bunbury to put Nashville up 2-0.

Teal two-fifty: Bunbury, who is seventh among active players with 391 career Major League Soccer regular season appearances, made his 250th regular season start Saturday night. The forward logged 77 minutes and notched his second assist of the season on a backheel pass to Mukhtar in the 76th minute.

Magnificent Mukhtar: With his tally, Mukhtar registered his 13th goal contribution (seven goals, six assists) in his 11th career match versus Atlanta United FC, his most goal contributions against any club in MLS play.

Next up: Nashville SC will host two matches at GEODIS Park next week on Wednesday, Sept. 18 versus Chicago Fire FC (Hispanic Heritage Night) and Saturday, Sept. 21 versus FC Cincinnati (Fan Appreciation Night). Tickets are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.

Notes:           

* Nashville SC:        o earned its first win under Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and First Assistant John Bello o is 5W-3L-4D all-time vs. Atlanta United FC o is 39W-33L-37D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents o is 8W-2L-10D all-time in the month of September o is 36W-41L-43D all-time on weekends o is 23W-32L-26D all-time on the road o is 47W-8L-21D all-time when scoring first o is 36W-4L-13D all-time when leading at half o is 31W-0L-21D all-time when allowing zero goals o recorded 2.04 expected goals (xG) to Atlanta United FC's 0.64 o has six regular season matches remaining this season o 's Special Olympics Unified Team played its final match of the season following the first team match

* Tah Brian Anunga tied for the team lead with 91.7% passing accuracy (minimum 33 passes, also Shaq Moore) * Teal Bunbury o made his 250th career MLS regular season start o tallied his second assist of the season on Hany Mukhtar's goal in the 76th minute o led the team with 1.11 xG

* Shaq Moore o registered his third assist of the MLS season (and fifth across all competitions) on Alex Muyl's goal in the fifth minute o tied for the team lead with 91.7% passing accuracy (minimum 33 passes, also Tah Brian Anunga)

* Hany Mukhtar o notched his team-leading 13th MLS goal contribution of the season when he scored his sixth goal in the 76th minute o leads the team in MLS starts (25) and minutes played (2,230)

* Alex Muyl o scored his second MLS goal of the season (and first career goal contribution against Atlanta) in the fifth minute o leads the team with 28 MLS games played

* Jacob Shaffelburg was away from the team with wife Robyne who is expecting the couple's first child * Sam Surridge registered his second assist and 10th goal contribution of the MLS season on Alex Muyl's fifth minute goal * Joe Willis made five saves to earn his eighth shutout of the season across all competitions, including seven in MLS play * Dru Yearwood made his first appearance since suffering a lower body injury July 17 versus Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park when he subbed in at the 98th minute

Box score:                   Nashville SC (7W-13L-8D) at Atlanta United FC (8W-13L-7D) Sept. 14, 2024 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium                Final score:                  NSH: 2 ATL: 0

Scoring summary: NSH: Alex Muyl (A: Sam Surridge, Shaq Moore) 5' NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Teal Bunbury) 76'

Discipline: NSH: Sam Surridge (Caution) 45' + 4 ATL: Derrick Williams (Caution) 55' NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 56'

Lineups:        NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunbury (Forster Ajago 77'), Alex Muyl, Aníbal Godoy (Dru Yearwood 90' + 8), Tah Brian Anunga; Sam Surridge (Josh Bauer 90' + 8)

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Amar Sejdić, Jonathan Pérez, Julian Gaines, Brent Kallman, Sean Davis

ATL starters: Brad Guzan (C); Derrick Williams (Luis Abram 86'), Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador (Noah Cobb 90'); Bartosz Slisz (Tristan Muyumba 71'), Saba Lobjanidze, Jay Fortune (Dax McCarty 71'), Alexey Miranchuk; Xande Silva (Edwin Mosquera 37'), Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiaré 71')

Substitutes: Josh Cohen, Luke Brennan, Tyler Wolff

Match officials:            Referee: Armando Villarreal AR1: Cory Richardson AR2: Logan Brown 4TH: Katja Koroleva VAR: Greg Dopka AVAR: Fabio Tovar                Weather: 72 degrees and cloudy (indoors)                MEDIA RESOURCES:                   

* Footage of Nashville SC's post-match press conference will be uploaded to Imagen

* Photos from tonight's match can be found here

* Match box score can be found here.

* Nashville SC Media Center with news, b-roll from training, match notes, other video and photo resources                   

About Nashville SC   Nashville SC joined Major League Soccer on Feb. 29, 2020 in front of the largest attendance ever recorded for a soccer  match  in the State of Tennessee. In its inaugural MLS season, Nashville SC defied expectations by becoming the second MLS expansion side to win and advance to the Conference Semifinals in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nashville SC returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in its sophomore season after becoming just the seventh team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home in a season. The Boys in Gold again qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, becoming just the third team in league history to reach the postseason during the team's first four years in existence. Nashville SC inaugurated GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 on May 1, 2022. For more information, visit  NashvilleSC.com  and follow the club at @NashvilleSC on  Instagram,  Facebook,  TikTok,  X (formerly Twitter)  and  Spotify .

