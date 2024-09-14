New England Revolution Blanked by Orlando City SC

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The New England Revolution (8-16-3; 27 pts.) fell on the road to Orlando City SC (11-10-7; 40 pts.), 3-0, at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday night. Forward Giacomo Vrioni recorded four shots to pace New England's attack, while Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf recorded his MLS and club debuts with an appearance off the bench.

The hosts scored the opening goal of the match in the 23rd minute, as Orlando defender Rafael Santos directed a left-footed shot into the corner of the net, past the reach of Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič. New England settled into the match and had opportunities to equalize, but moments before the halftime whistle, Orlando extended the lead to two when Facundo Torres converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

New England nearly pulled one back with a shot off the foot of Vrioni in the 66th minute. Revolution captain Carles Gil slotted a pass to Luca Langoni, who flicked it to Vrioni, but the Albanian's shot narrowly missed the left side of the frame. However, Orlando forward Duncan McGuire put the game out of reach in the 74th minute with the hosts' third goal. Vrioni almost cut into the deficit again in second-half stoppage time with a glancing header that flew just wide of the post.

Tonight's contest featured the return of three Revolution players from international duty, including Yusuf, who made his MLS and Revolution debuts as a second-half substitute. The 24-year-old Nigeria international, who joined New England from Royal Antwerp FC this summer, played 18 minutes in his premiere. Esmir Bajraktarević also came off the bench after recording an assist in his debut for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team last weekend. Defender Xavier Arreaga also entered tonight's match as a late substitute after missing one game while with Ecuador.

On the defensive end, Tim Parker logged a second consecutive start tonight, and defender Peyton Miller suited up for his third start of the MLS season. Midfielder Nacho Gil also saw action off the bench in his second straight game back from a knee injury.

The Revolution will play two games this coming week, beginning Wednesday, September 18 at home against CF Montreal. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

M Alhassan Yusuf made his MLS debut with an 18-minute shift off the bench. The Nigerian, acquired from Belgian side Royal Antwerp FC in August, recorded one shot and one chance created in his limited action.

M Luca Langoni posted his fourth straight appearance and second consecutive start since joining New England. The winger won three fouls on the night.

M Esmir Bajraktarević finished with three chances created and two shot attempts in a substitute appearance.

M Nacho Gil collected a 10-minute performance in his second game since a knee injury sustained in April.

F Giacomo Vrioni led the attack with a game-high four shot attempts. The Albanian striker is now tied with M Matt Polster, who missed tonight's match (injury), for the team lead in MLS games played this season with 24.

D Peyton Miller now has five MLS appearances and three starts since his league debut on July 17.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #27

MLS Matchday #32

New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

September 14, 2024 - Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant Referee: Brooke Mayo

Assistant Referee: Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth Official: Rosendo Mendoza

Video Asst. Referee: Geoff Gamble

Assistant VAR: Jeff Muschik

Weather: 78 degrees with showers

Scoring Summary:

ORL- Rafael Santos 2 (Ivan Angulo 9, Martin Ojeda 10) 22'

ORL- Facundo Torres 11 (Penalty Kick)

ORL- Duncan McGuire 8 (Nicolas Lodeiro 11) 74'

Misconduct Summary:

NE- Tim Parker (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 37'

ORL- Wilder Cartagena (Yellow Card- Tactical Foul) 52'

ORL- Ramiro Enrique (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 68'

NE- Emmanuel Boateng (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 78'

NE- Esmir Bajraktarević (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 90+3'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Peyton Miller (Xavier Arreaga 80'), Dave Romney, Tim Parker, Nick Lima; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Ian Harkes (Alhassan Yusuf 72'); Dylan Borrero (Esmir Bajraktarević 58'), Carles Gil © (Nacho Gil 80'), Luca Langoni (Emmanuel Boateng 72'); Giacomo Vrioni

Substitutes Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., Andrew Farrell, Tommy McNamara, Bobby Wood

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Rafael Santos, Robin Jansson ©, Rodrigo Schlegel, Dagur Thorhallsson; Cesar Araujo (Felipe Martins 79'), Facundo Torres (Yutaro Tsukada 79'), Wilder Cartagena, Ivan Angulo (Luis Muriel 75'); Ramiro Enrique (Duncan McGuire 69'), Martin Ojeda (Nicolas Lodeiro 69)

Substitutes Not Used: Javier Otero, Jeorgio Kocevski, Luca Petrasso, Kyle Smith

