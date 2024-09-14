Atlanta United Falls 2-0 to Nashville SC

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta - Atlanta United fell 2-0 to Nashville SC on Saturday night in front of 43,330 supporters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk made his second start tonight, his first in front of the home crowd in Atlanta.

Nashville was on the front foot early and capitalized in the opening minutes. Alex Muyl initiated the goal by sprinting to the end line on the left flank before switching the field for Shaq Moore, who crossed the ball back towards the far post. Moore's ball met the head of Sam Surridge before falling back to the feet of Muyl who volleyed in the ball from close range.

Atlanta's first shot on target came 10 minutes into the contest after Miranchuk slid the ball to the left wing for Xande Silva. The Portuguese winger played a give-and-go with Jay Fortune while drifting inside to rip a right-footed shot but his attempt was saved by Nashville's Joe Willis. The score remained 1-0 in favor of the visitors at halftime.

Coming right out of the halftime break, Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera carved out a scoring opportunity for the 5-Stripes. Mosquera challenged his defender on the left side by taking him one-v-one to create space and send a cross into the box. Mexican forward Ríos connected on the service but his header was saved.

Saba Lobjanidze took advantage of a misplaced Nashville pass at half field in the 66th minute, intercepting the ball and dribbling around his defender to spearhead a counterattack. The Georgian midfielder made his way to the penalty area before laying it off on the right side for Ríos to launch a shot that rang off the near post.

Nashville doubled its lead in the 76th minute from Hany Mukhtar. The German midfielder ran the length of the pitch and slipped a pass for Bunbury in the 18-yard box, who laid it back to Mukhtar with a backheel pass and the midfielder chipped it in with his left foot.

Atlanta United (8-13-7, 31 points) returns to action Wednesday, September 18 when it hosts Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 10-10

Shots on target: 5-3 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 6-2 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 12-11 Atlanta

xG: 2.0 - 0.6 Nashville

Possession: 56-44 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 87-82 Atlanta

Scoring

NSH - Alex Muyl (Surridge, Moore) 5'

NSH - Hany Mukhtar (Bunbury) 76'

Disciplinary

NSH - Sam Surridge 45'+4'

ATL - Derrick Williams 55'

NSH - Hany Mukhtar 56' Notes

Alexey Miranchuk made his home debut

Daniel Ríos made his 75th MLS Regular Season appearance

Attendance: 43,330

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Brooks Lennon

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Derrick Williams (Luis Abram - 86')

D: Pedro Amador (Noah Cobb - 90')

M: Bartosz Slisz (Tristan Muyumba - 71')

M: Jay Fortune (Dax McCarty - 71')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Xande Silva (Edwin Mosquera - 37')

F: Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiaré - 71')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luke Brennan

Tyler Wolff NASHVILLE SC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Joe Willis

D: Daniel Lovitz

D: Jack Maher

D: Walker Zimmerman (c)

D: Shaq Moore

M: Aníbal Godoy (Josh Bauer - 90+8')

M: Brian Anunga

M: Hany Mukhtar

F: Teal Bunbury (Forster Ajago - 77')

F: Alex Muyl

F: Sam Surridge (Dru Yearwood - 90+8')

Substitutes not used:

Elliot Panicco

Sean Davis

Julian Gaines

Brent Kallman

Johnny Pérez

Amar Sejdic

OFFICIALS

Armando Villareal (referee), Cory Richardson (assistant), Logan Brown (assistant), Katja Koroleva (fourth), Greg Dopka (VAR), Fabio Tovar (AVAR)

