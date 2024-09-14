Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati Play to Scoreless Draw
September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's 0-0 draw at FC Cincinnati.
Match Notes:
The Crew drew 0-0 against FC Cincinnati in tonight's road match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Columbus clinched a playoff spot with tonight's draw and results across MLS.
The Black & Gold have 50 points through their first 27 matches of the season, the Club's ninth time recording 50 or more points.
The Crew have secured a point in 11 of their 13 road matches this season (7-2-4).
Columbus owns a league-best 28 goals allowed through 27 matches played, the fewest goals allowed though 27 matches in Club history.
Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte registered his career-high ninth shutout this season.
Schulte ranks tied for second in clean sheets in MLS play this year.
Tonight, Schulte recorded two saves, 21 accurate passes, five accurate long balls and 39 touches.
The Black & Gold travel to face Toronto FC on Wednesday, Sept. 18 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Toronto FC
MLS Regular Season
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 7:30 p.m. ET - BMO Field (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)
