Messi Double Fires Inter Miami CF to 3-1 Home Win Over Philadelphia Union

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (19W-4L-5D, 62 points) earned a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night to continue making history this 2024 MLS regular season. With the win, Inter Miami surpassed the 60 points mark, joining the 1998 LA Galaxy (28 games), 2019 LAFC (26 games), and the 2021 New England Revolution (28 games) as the only teams in MLS history to eclipse 60 points in 28 games or fewer. Notably, all three of those teams subsequently won the Supporters' Shield in their respective seasons.

Additionally, the win was fueled by a brace from captain and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Lionel Messi in his return to MLS action for the first time since June 1, and another strike from star forward Luis Suárez. With the brace and assist on the night, the Argentine ace took his tally this regular season to 14 goals and 14 assists, and made further MLS history; Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to produce 15 goals and 15 assists, doing so in his first 19 MLS fixtures to break the previous record by 10 games (Sebastian Giovinco, 29 games). Additionally, Suárez's strike saw him establish a new Club record, with his 17th goal this campaign breaking the previous record established by Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goals for an Inter Miami player in a single MLS regular season (16 goals in 2022).

Inter Miami took the pitch with Drake Callender in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, David Martínez and Jordi Alba made up a back line of four; Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo started in midfield; captain Messi and Diego Gómez flanked striker Suárez to lead the team's attack.

The match opened up with the visitors taking an early lead, with forward Mikael Uhre giving Philadelphia a 0-1 lead in the first minute of play.

Callender then had two key interventions in quick succession in the 17th minute to prevent the Union from scoring their second on the night.

Inter Miami was able to find the equalizer minutes after, with Messi tying the match at 1-1 in the 26th minute. A play kickstarted by Alba in midfield saw Suárez receive the ball just outside the box before laying it off to the team's captain. Messi then dribbled past his marker before sending the ball to the back of the net with a right-footed finish across goal to tie the match. The goal was the 13th for Messi this regular season and 15th across all competitions in 2024, while the assist was Suárez's sixth and the secondary assist was Alba's ninth this MLS campaign.

Messi secured his brace just four minutes later to give Inter Miami the lead. In the 30th minute, great build up play from the team finished with a ball into the box for Messi delivered by Alba from the left flank, where he sent the ball to the back of the net with a first-time left-footed shot to the far post. The goal was Messi's 14th this regular season and 16th across all competitions this season. The assist, meanwhile, was the 10th for Alba this MLS season.

The second half then presented a more even matchup with opportunities in attack for both sides throughout the 45 minutes.

Callender had another vital intervention in the 85th minute, exhibiting great speed and reflexes inside the box to deny the Union's attempt to equalize.

Inter Miami then rounded out the match with a late goal from Suárez to secure the win in the eighth minute of stoppage time. The Uruguayan capitalized on a ball from Messi just outside the box with a first-time right-footed curler to beat the keeper. The goal was the 17th for Suárez this regular season and 22nd in 2024, while the assist was the 14th for Messi this regular season.

The scoreline remained unchanged throughout the final minutes and Inter Miami secured all three points at home to continue leading the standings in the team's hunt for the Supporters' Shield trophy.

Next, Inter Miami will carry on with regular season action on the road, with the team traveling to take on Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

On Saturday evening the Club hosted its very first City of Icons Night presented by Royal Caribbean. Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami honored our hometown, the community, and those who define the 305 with a celebration of Magic City pride.

The first 10,000 fans to enter the gates at Chase Stadium received a limited edition co-branded Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean hat.

Possession:

MIA - 61.28%

PHI - 38.72%

Shots:

MIA - 9

PHI - 20

Saves:

MIA - 7

PHI - 1

Corners:

MIA - 5

PHI - 4

Fouls:

MIA - 8

CHI - 13

