Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Real Salt Lake 4-1 at Shell Energy Stadium

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defeated Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake 4-1 at Shell Energy Stadium tonight to earn crucial points in the push for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Houston has now scored four goals in three matches this season.

The Dynamo are undefeated in 12 of their last 14 matches, scoring 28 goals over that stretch. Houston has six matches remaining this season, including three at home and three versus teams above the Western Conference playoff line.

Forward Amine Bassi opened the scoring in the 27th minute when a loose ball in the box fell to the forward, who fired the half volley shot into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

Houston doubled its lead in first-half stoppage time when captain Héctor Herrera poked a ball into the box from the left side to defender Griffin Dorsey, who redirected the ball into the back of the net. The play marked Dorsey's third goal of the season and Herrera's fourth assist.

Real Salt Lake pulled one back at the start of the second half when a battle between defender Erik Sviatchenko and Cristian Arango resulted in an own goal inside the box.

Midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk extended the Dynamo's lead in the 75th minute following a layoff pass by midfielder Adalberto Coco Carrasquilla. The Panamanian midfielder found Kowalczyk near the penalty spot where he curled the ball past goalkeeper Gavin Beavers into the bottom right corner of the net. The play marked Kowalczyk's fourth goal of the season and Carrasquilla's fifth assist.

Houston scored their fourth goal of the night in the 80th minute when midfielder Latif Blessing found forward Ezequiel Ponce on a clear run towards the box. The Argentinian striker slid a shot under Beavers into the back of the net for his second goal of the season. The play marked Blessing's first assist of the season.

Notably, midfielder Artur made his 200th MLS appearance during tonight's match.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark was called into action in the opening minutes when Lachlan Brook chipped a cross to the head of Diogo Goncalves, but the veteran goalkeeper was able to catch the ball and quell the danger for his first of six saves on the night.

Houston's first shot on goal came in the sixth minute when Bassi played a through ball to midfielder Carrasquilla. The Panamanian international charged to the right side of goal, but his powerful shot was blocked by Beavers.

Clark made his second save of the night in the 20th minute, pulling Cristian Arango's shot into his chest.

Dorsey whipped a delivery from the right side to the back post that found the head of forward Aliyu Ibrahim, but the attempt was blocked by the Salt Lake back line.

Clark stepped up in the 44th minute with a crucial diving save with his fingertips to deny Brook and keep Houston in the lead.

Minutes after Salt Lake's goal, Houston almost responded with one of their own when Ponce controlled a ball off his chest in the box and slipped a low shot past the defender that was corralled by Beavers.

Ibrahim forced a Real Salt Lake save in the 61st minute following a right-footed curler towards the far post. A minute later, Ponce tried his chances from deep, firing towards the bottom left and finding the hands of Beavers.

Clark kept Real Salt Lake from equalizing in the 70th minute following a shot from Goncalves that found the hands of the veteran shot stopper.

Houston Dynamo FC (12-8-8, 44 pts.) 4-1 Real Salt Lake (13-7-8, 47 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 28

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 15,862

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 2 2 4

Real Salt Lake 0 1 1

HOU: Amine Bassi 3 (unassisted) 27'

HOU: Griffin Dorsey 3 (Héctor Herrera 4) 45+3'

RSL: Erik Sviatchenko (own goal) 49'

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk 4 (Coco Carrasquilla 5) 75'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 2 (Latif Blessing 1) 80'

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Daniel Steres, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey, Artur (Brooklyn Raines 88'); Héctor Herrera (C) (Sebastian Kowalczyk 45+6'), Ibrahim Aliyu (Latif Blessing 68'), Amine Bassi (Sebastian Ferriera 88'); Adalberto Carrasquilla, Ezequiel Ponce (McKinze Gaines 88')

Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Ethan Bartlow, Andrew Tarbell, Tate Schmitt

Total shots: 16 (Ezequiel Ponce 4); Shots on goal: 8 (Ezequiel Ponce 3); Fouls: 12 (four players tied with 2); Offside: 2 (Ibrahim Aliyu); Corner kicks: 4; Saves: 6 (Steve Clark)

Real Salt Lake: Gavin Beavers; Alexandros Katranis (Andrew Brody 64'), Philip Quinton, Justen Glad, Javain Brown (Bode Hidalgo 46'), Braian Ojeda; Emeka Eneli (Noel Caliskan 76'), Diego Luna (Dominik Marczuk 76'), Diogo Gonçalves; Lachlan Brook (Anderson Julio 63'), Cristian Arango (C)

Unused substitutes: Brayan Vera, Maikel Chang, Zac MacMath, Matt Crooks

Total shots: 15 (Lachlan Brook and Cristian Arango tied with 2); Shots on goal: 6 (Lachlan Brook 3); Fouls: 7 (Braian Ojeda and Cristian Arango tied with 2); Offside: 1 (Dominik Marczuk); Corner kicks: 3; Saves: 4 (Gavin Beavers)

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Daniel Steres (caution; foul) 24'

RSL: Cristian Arango (caution; foul) 32'

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; foul) 38'

RSL: Alexandros Katranis (caution; foul) 63'

RSL: Justen Glad (dissent) 90+4'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant: Chris Wattam

Assistant: Ian Mckay

Fourth Official: Jair Marrufo

VAR: Daniel Radford

Weather: 90 degrees, partly cloudy

