Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Atlanta United FC 2-0 in Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's First Win

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Nashville Soccer Club defeated Atlanta United FC 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday night for Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's first win as manager. Midfielder Alex Muyl started the scoring early for the Boys in Gold when he tallied his second goal of the season off assists from Sam Surridge and Shaq Moore in the match's fifth minute. The club's leading scorer, Hany Mukhtar, scored in the 76th minute from Teal Bunbury to put Nashville up 2-0.

Teal two-fifty: Bunbury, who is seventh among active players with 391 career Major League Soccer regular season appearances, made his 250th regular season start Saturday night. The forward logged 77 minutes and notched his second assist of the season on a backheel pass to Mukhtar in the 76th minute.

Magnificent Mukhtar: With his tally, Mukhtar registered his 13th goal contribution (seven goals, six assists) in his 11th career match versus Atlanta United FC, his most goal contributions against any club in MLS play.

Next up: Nashville SC will host two matches at GEODIS Park next week on Wednesday, Sept. 18 versus Chicago Fire FC (Hispanic Heritage Night) and Saturday, Sept. 21 versus FC Cincinnati (Fan Appreciation Night). Tickets are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.

earned its first win under Head Coach B.J. Callaghan and First Assistant John Bello

is 5W-3L-4D all-time vs. Atlanta United FC

is 39W-33L-37D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents

is 8W-2L-10D all-time in the month of September

is 36W-41L-43D all-time on weekends

is 23W-32L-26D all-time on the road

is 47W-8L-21D all-time when scoring first

is 36W-4L-13D all-time when leading at half

is 31W-0L-21D all-time when allowing zero goals

recorded 2.04 expected goals (xG) to Atlanta United FC's 0.64

has six regular season matches remaining this season

's Special Olympics Unified Team played its final match of the season following the first team match

Tah Brian Anunga tied for the team lead with 91.7% passing accuracy (minimum 33 passes, also Shaq Moore)

Teal Bunbury

made his 250th career MLS regular season start

tallied his second assist of the season on Hany Mukhtar's goal in the 76th minute

led the team with 1.11 xG

Shaq Moore

registered his third assist of the MLS season (and fifth across all competitions) on Alex Muyl's goal in the fifth minute

tied for the team lead with 91.7% passing accuracy (minimum 33 passes, also Tah Brian Anunga)

Hany Mukhtar

notched his team-leading 13th MLS goal contribution of the season when he scored his sixth goal in the 76thminute

leads the team in MLS starts (25) and minutes played (2,230)

Alex Muyl

scored his second MLS goal of the season (and first career goal contribution against Atlanta) in the fifth minute

leads the team with 28 MLS games played

Jacob Shaffelburg was away from the team with wife Robyne who is expecting the couple's first child

Sam Surridge registered his second assist and 10th goal contribution of the MLS season on Alex Muyl's fifth minute goal

Joe Willis made five saves to earn his eighth shutout of the season across all competitions, including seven in MLS play

Dru Yearwood made his first appearance since suffering a lower body injury July 17 versus Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park when he subbed in at the 98th minute

Box score:                  

Nashville SC (7W-13L-8D) at Atlanta United FC (8W-13L-7D)

Sept. 14, 2024 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Final score:                 

NSH: 2

ATL: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Alex Muyl (A: Sam Surridge, Shaq Moore) 5'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (A: Teal Bunbury) 76'

Discipline:

NSH: Sam Surridge (Caution) 45' + 4

ATL: Derrick Williams (Caution) 55'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 56'

Lineups:   

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunbury (Forster Ajago 77'), Alex Muyl, Aníbal Godoy (Dru Yearwood 90' + 8), Tah Brian Anunga; Sam Surridge (Josh Bauer 90' + 8)

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Amar Sejdić, Jonathan Pérez, Julian Gaines, Brent Kallman, Sean Davis

ATL starters: Brad Guzan (C); Derrick Williams (Luis Abram 86'), Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador (Noah Cobb 90'); Bartosz Slisz (Tristan Muyumba 71'), Saba Lobjanidze, Jay Fortune (Dax McCarty 71'), Alexey Miranchuk; Xande Silva (Edwin Mosquera 37'), Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiaré 71')

Substitutes: Josh Cohen, Luke Brennan, Tyler Wolff

Match officials:           

Referee: Armando Villarreal

AR1: Cory Richardson

AR2: Logan Brown

4TH: Katja Koroleva

VAR: Greg Dopka

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 72 degrees and cloudy (indoors)

