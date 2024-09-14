FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have clinched a spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Orange and Blue officially earned a spot in the MLS postseason as a result of Saturday night's scoreless draw with the Columbus Crew.
The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series begins Saturday, October 26. With a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati would secure home field advantage in Round One, hosting Game 1 and, if necessary, Game 3.
With six regular season games to go, FC Cincinnati currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points.
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule
Dates
Round
Wednesday, October 23
Wild Card Matches
Saturday, October 26 - Sunday, November 10
Round One Best-of-3 Series
Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24
Conference Semifinals
Saturday, November 30 - Sunday, December 1
Conference Finals
Saturday, December 7
MLS Cup 2024
