FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have clinched a spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Orange and Blue officially earned a spot in the MLS postseason as a result of Saturday night's scoreless draw with the Columbus Crew.

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series begins Saturday, October 26. With a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati would secure home field advantage in Round One, hosting Game 1 and, if necessary, Game 3.

With six regular season games to go, FC Cincinnati currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Dates

Round

Wednesday, October 23

Wild Card Matches

Saturday, October 26 - Sunday, November 10

Round One Best-of-3 Series

Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24

Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 30 - Sunday, December 1

Conference Finals

Saturday, December 7

MLS Cup 2024

