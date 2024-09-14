Timbers Fall Short to Colorado Rapids 2-1 on the Road
September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Portland Timbers fell short to the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. David Ayala, who tallied Portland's lone goal, scored his first goal in MLS regular season play with assists from Miguel Araujo and Evander. The match was the first of three in an eight-day span as the Timbers prepare to host the LA Galaxy next Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Providence Park.
Tonight's Goal Scorers & Playmakers
David Ayala scored his first MLS regular-season goal tonight. Notably, both of Ayala's goals this year were scored against Colorado, with the first one being in Leagues Cup play on Aug. 1 in a 4-0 victory. The 22-year-old has registered 25 appearances (15 starts) this season, also tallying an assist in his 2024 campaign. Miguel Araujo recorded his second assist of the season tonight. Evander registered his record-breaking 17th assist, the most in a single season by any Timbers player in club history.
Evander Makes History
The Brazilian midfielder made history tonight, setting a new club record by tallying his team-leading 17th assist in a single season tonight. With the assist, Evander surpassed club legend Diego Valeri, who had previously recorded 16 assists in the 2019 MLS season. Evander leads the team in goal contributions (29) and assists (17), while ranking second in goals behind Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodriguez (13 each). Additionally, Evander tied Valeri's longest goal-contribution streak record, contributing a goal in nine consecutive matches (5G, 9A). Notably, Evander's 17 assists are second most in MLS this season behind Lucho Acosta (Cincinnati - 18A).
Goal-Scoring Plays
COL - Jonathan Lewis (Djordje Mihailović), 14th minute: A ricocheting ball found the feet of Jonathan Lewis inside the box, who turned toward goal and used his left foot to fire a shot into the bottom-right corner of goal.
POR - David Ayala (Miguel Araujo, Evander), 24th minute: Evander's corner kick, taken from the right side, found the head of Miguel Araujo on the near side of the box. The defender redirected the ball toward the back post, where David Ayala waited unmarked to head the ball into the net.
COL - Rafael Navarro (Djordje Mihailović), 71st minute: A leaping Rafael Navarro got on the end of a free kick taken by Djordje Mihailović from outside the right side of the box. The Brazilian connected with a powerful header that sent the ball back across goal and into the net
Notes
The Timbers (11-10-7, 40pts) sit in eighth place in the Western Conference standings.
David Ayala tallied his first MLS regular-season goal tonight.
Both of Ayala's goals this year have been scored against Colorado (Leagues Cup - Aug. 1).
Evander registered his record-breaking 17th assist, the most in a single season by any Timbers player in club history.
With the assist, Evander surpassed club legend Diego Valeri, who had previously recorded 16 assists in the 2019 MLS season.
Evander leads the team in goal contributions (29) and assists (17), while ranking second in goals behind Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodriguez (13 each).
Evander tied Valeri's longest goal-contribution streak record, contributing a goal in nine consecutive matches (5G, 9A).
Evander's 17 assists are second most in MLS this season behind Lucho Acosta (Cincinnati - 18A).
Miguel Araujo recorded his second assist of the season tonight.
Portland has scored the second most goals in the Western Conference with 55 and the third most in MLS.
The Timbers finished the three-match series against Colorado in 2024 with two wins and a loss, outscoring them 9-3.
Video Highlights
Highlights of the match can be downloaded.
Next Game
The Timbers will face a quick turnaround as they host the LA Galaxy on for a midweek match on September 18 at Providence Park. The Wednesday match is set to kick off at 7:30p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (11-10-7, 40pts) vs. Colorado Rapids (14-9-5, 47pts)
September 14, 2024 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Col.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 1 0 1
Colorado Rapids 1 1 2
Scoring Summary:
COL: Lewis (Mihailović), 14
POR: Ayala (Araujo, Evander), 24
COL: Navarro (Mihailović), 71
Misconduct Summary:
COL: Harris (caution), 65
POR: Chará (caution), 78
COL: Yapi (ejection), 90+7
Lineups:
POR: GK Crépeau, D Miller, D Zuparic, D Araujo, D Mosquera, M Chara © (Williamson, 79), M Ayala, M Antony (Mora, 69), M Evander, M Moreno, F Rodríguez (Toye, 79)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, D McGraw, D Surman, D Miller, M Paredes, F Loría
TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Antony, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Evander, 2); FOULS: 11 (Multiple, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5, SAVES: 2
COL: GK Steffan, D Travis, D Maxsø, D Abubakar, D Rosenberry ©, M Ronan, M Bassett, M Lewis (Yapi, 73), M Mihailović, M Harris (Larraz, 79), F Navarro (Löffelsend, 90+5)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Beaudry, D Edwards, D Anderson, M Frederick, F Stewart
TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Navarro, 5) SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Navarro, 2); FOULS: 7 (Travis, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3
Referee: Filip Dujic
Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga, Mike Nickerson
Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin
VAR: Allen Chapman
Attendance: 16,038
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
-- visit www.timbers.com --
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 14, 2024
- Shutout Streak Continues, Armstrong off the Mark as 'Caps Serve up Dominant Display Against San Jose - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Rapids Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to 12 Following 2-1 Victory Over Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- An Jose Snaps Two-Game Unbeaten Streak at BC Place; Quakes Continue Road Trip in Seattle Against Sounders FC on Wed - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Falls 4-2 to Galaxy - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Fall Short to Colorado Rapids 2-1 on the Road - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire Defeats New York Red Bulls 2-1 at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Real Salt Lake 4-1 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati Play to Scoreless Draw - Columbus Crew SC
- New England Revolution Blanked by Orlando City SC - New England Revolution
- Messi Double Fires Inter Miami CF to 3-1 Home Win Over Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- MNUFC Captures Three Crucial Points Against St. Louis City Sc - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Atlanta United FC 2-0 in Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's First Win - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 to Nashville SC - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Downs Charlotte FC, 2-1 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Atlanta United FC 2-0 in Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's First Win - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Tops Philadelphia Union, 3-1 - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Versus Columbus Crew Ends Scoreless - FC Cincinnati
- Sparked by Team Defense, FC Cincinnati Earn Nil-Nil Hell Is Real Draw - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Draws New York City FC, 1-1 - New York City FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC's Comeback Effort Falls Short in 2-1 Defeat to CF Montreal - Charlotte FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, September 14 - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Fall Short to Colorado Rapids 2-1 on the Road
- Providence Park Earns Leed Gold Certification
- Timbers Kick off 13th Annual Stand Together Week with Timbers Tee Off Classic on September 8
- Phil Neville Named MLS Coach of the Matchday, Juan Mosquera Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 30
- Timbers Down Seattle Sounders FC in 1-0 Shutout Victory at Providence Park