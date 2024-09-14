Timbers Fall Short to Colorado Rapids 2-1 on the Road

September 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Portland Timbers fell short to the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. David Ayala, who tallied Portland's lone goal, scored his first goal in MLS regular season play with assists from Miguel Araujo and Evander. The match was the first of three in an eight-day span as the Timbers prepare to host the LA Galaxy next Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Providence Park.

Tonight's Goal Scorers & Playmakers

David Ayala scored his first MLS regular-season goal tonight. Notably, both of Ayala's goals this year were scored against Colorado, with the first one being in Leagues Cup play on Aug. 1 in a 4-0 victory. The 22-year-old has registered 25 appearances (15 starts) this season, also tallying an assist in his 2024 campaign. Miguel Araujo recorded his second assist of the season tonight. Evander registered his record-breaking 17th assist, the most in a single season by any Timbers player in club history.

Evander Makes History

The Brazilian midfielder made history tonight, setting a new club record by tallying his team-leading 17th assist in a single season tonight. With the assist, Evander surpassed club legend Diego Valeri, who had previously recorded 16 assists in the 2019 MLS season. Evander leads the team in goal contributions (29) and assists (17), while ranking second in goals behind Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodriguez (13 each). Additionally, Evander tied Valeri's longest goal-contribution streak record, contributing a goal in nine consecutive matches (5G, 9A). Notably, Evander's 17 assists are second most in MLS this season behind Lucho Acosta (Cincinnati - 18A).

Goal-Scoring Plays

COL - Jonathan Lewis (Djordje Mihailović), 14th minute: A ricocheting ball found the feet of Jonathan Lewis inside the box, who turned toward goal and used his left foot to fire a shot into the bottom-right corner of goal.

POR - David Ayala (Miguel Araujo, Evander), 24th minute: Evander's corner kick, taken from the right side, found the head of Miguel Araujo on the near side of the box. The defender redirected the ball toward the back post, where David Ayala waited unmarked to head the ball into the net.

COL - Rafael Navarro (Djordje Mihailović), 71st minute: A leaping Rafael Navarro got on the end of a free kick taken by Djordje Mihailović from outside the right side of the box. The Brazilian connected with a powerful header that sent the ball back across goal and into the net

Notes

The Timbers (11-10-7, 40pts) sit in eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

David Ayala tallied his first MLS regular-season goal tonight.

Both of Ayala's goals this year have been scored against Colorado (Leagues Cup - Aug. 1).

Evander registered his record-breaking 17th assist, the most in a single season by any Timbers player in club history.

With the assist, Evander surpassed club legend Diego Valeri, who had previously recorded 16 assists in the 2019 MLS season.

Evander leads the team in goal contributions (29) and assists (17), while ranking second in goals behind Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodriguez (13 each).

Evander tied Valeri's longest goal-contribution streak record, contributing a goal in nine consecutive matches (5G, 9A).

Evander's 17 assists are second most in MLS this season behind Lucho Acosta (Cincinnati - 18A).

Miguel Araujo recorded his second assist of the season tonight.

Portland has scored the second most goals in the Western Conference with 55 and the third most in MLS.

The Timbers finished the three-match series against Colorado in 2024 with two wins and a loss, outscoring them 9-3.

Next Game

The Timbers will face a quick turnaround as they host the LA Galaxy on for a midweek match on September 18 at Providence Park. The Wednesday match is set to kick off at 7:30p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (11-10-7, 40pts) vs. Colorado Rapids (14-9-5, 47pts)

September 14, 2024 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Col.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

Colorado Rapids 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

COL: Lewis (Mihailović), 14

POR: Ayala (Araujo, Evander), 24

COL: Navarro (Mihailović), 71

Misconduct Summary:

COL: Harris (caution), 65

POR: Chará (caution), 78

COL: Yapi (ejection), 90+7

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Miller, D Zuparic, D Araujo, D Mosquera, M Chara © (Williamson, 79), M Ayala, M Antony (Mora, 69), M Evander, M Moreno, F Rodríguez (Toye, 79)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, D McGraw, D Surman, D Miller, M Paredes, F Loría

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Antony, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Evander, 2); FOULS: 11 (Multiple, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5, SAVES: 2

COL: GK Steffan, D Travis, D Maxsø, D Abubakar, D Rosenberry ©, M Ronan, M Bassett, M Lewis (Yapi, 73), M Mihailović, M Harris (Larraz, 79), F Navarro (Löffelsend, 90+5)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Beaudry, D Edwards, D Anderson, M Frederick, F Stewart

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Navarro, 5) SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Navarro, 2); FOULS: 7 (Travis, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga, Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Allen Chapman

Attendance: 16,038

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

