Seven-Run Ninth Caps Mets' Dominance over Tribe

INDIANAPOLIS - Pablo Reyes hit his fourth home run in three days to jumpstart the Indy offense on Monday, but it couldn't keep up with Syracuse's dominance in the largest margin of defeat suffered by the Tribe in 24 seasons at Victory Field, 20-1.

Tribe pitching allowed a season-high 20 runs, 22 hits and seven home runs. The seven home runs allowed by the Indians marks a new Victory Field era high. The last time Indy allowed 20 runs was July 20, 1998 at Rochester and is tied for the second-highest total surrendered since 1996.

Syracuse (46-48) jumped onto Indy's pitching out of the gate, sending three home runs into the outfield lawn with two outs in the first inning. Down 5-0 thanks to five straight two-out hits, Reyes shot a line drive over the left field wall to extend his home run streak and put Indy on the board. The long ball was his ninth of the season.

Three more runs crossed for the Mets in the third and fourth innings, setting up a sizable lead with the Tribe bullpen in the game. With two outs in the fifth and runners at first and second, an infield single scored two when Christian Kelley missed the throw to the plate and the ball shot into the dugout, extending the score to 11-1.

The Tribe (47-46) went quietly through the fifth, with the only baserunner in three innings coming via single in the fourth. Syracuse hit their fourth home run of the game -a two-run shot - in the sixth inning to add on, making it a 13-1 score. Indy loaded the bases with one out to respond but stranded them all on a shallow pop out and a deep fly ball to left.

Syracuse loaded on the runs in the ninth inning against JB Shuck, scoring seven runs on three homers with 11 batters coming to the plate. Darnell Sweeney came in to get the final two outs and close down the Mets' continuing threat.

Cam Vieaux (L, 2-1) went three innings and settled into the game slightly following the first inning, setting down the Mets in order in the second before giving up a run in the third. In relief, Jake Brentz gave up a season-high five earned runs in two innings.

Corey Oswalt (W, 5-2) tossed six one-run innings and allowed five of the Tribe's seven hits. The Mets bullpen held the Tribe to just two hits in the final three innings.

Tim Tebow did not start but received two pinch-hit at-bats during the seven-run ninth. He drew a walk against Shuck and flew out to the center field wall in his second go-round against Sweeney.

The Indians and Mets continue their four-game set Tuesday in another 7:05 p.m. ET start. Right-hander Mitch Keller (7-3, 3.07 ERA) gets the call for the Tribe against Syracuse's Drew Gagnon (3-2, 2.17).

