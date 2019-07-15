Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Charlotte (7:05 p.m.)

July 15, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 94| Home Game # 46

BUFFALO BISONS (49-44, 2nd, -4.0 North) vs CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS (50-43, 3rd, -5.5 South)

LHP Shawn Morimando (2-4, 6.12) vs. LHP Kyle Kubat (1-1, 4.85)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Charlotte Knights in the first game of a four-game series. Following Thursday night's game, the Herd will continue their homestand against the Columbus Clippers before a league-wide off day next Monday.

Yesterday's Game: BUF 4, PAW 3

Jordan Patterson drove in Billy McKinney in the eighth inning for the game-winning run that helped cap off a series victory for Buffalo out of the All-Star Break. Patrick Kivlehan connnected on his team leading 13th home run of the season while Zach Jackson earned his team leading 7th win out of the bullpen.

Charlotte Knights (0-0)

Buffalo and Charlotte have yet to face one another this season but that will come and go over the next week and a half. After the series at Sahlen Field, the two teams will square off in downtown Charlotte next week from July 23-25.

Today's Starter

LHP Shawn Morimando will make his second start since coming off the Injured List. The southpaw yielded just one run on two hits in four innings of work on Independence Day against the Syracuse Mets.

Zach Jackson

RHP Zach Jackson is now tied with four other pitchers for second-most wins in the IL. Jackson picked up his seventh victory after tossing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to help lead the team to victory on Sunday afternoon. The righty struckout a season high five batters, just the third time in his career he has struckout that many.

Jordan Patterson

1B Jordan Patterson drove in the winning run in the eighth inning on Sunday. The lefty slugger finished the game going 2-4 and is now hitting .302 (13-43) in 12 games so far this month.

Bison Bits

Sunday's win was just the ninth time Buffalo has won when their opponents have out-hit them...The Herd also picked up their 40th victory when they've hit a home run, compared to their nine wins when they don't go deep in a ballgame...Their 10 wins against Pawtucket is the most since they won 10 games three straight seasons from '06-'08...Socrates Brito is tied for the IL lead in doubles this month with seven, Jordan Patterson and Bo Bichette are tied with a long list of players with five two-baggers...Roemon Fields is hitting .474 (9-19) in five Monday games this season, while Bo Bichette has swiped four bags on Mondays.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (35-59) plated just two runs in their 4-2 loss Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. OF Randal Grichuk and INF Eric Sogard both went deep against the Yankees. RHP Justin Shafer tossed 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Jays and now carries a 2.31 ERA in eight games. RHP Trent Thornton faces RHP Rick Porcello at Fenway Park in the first game of a four-game set against the Boston Red Sox.

