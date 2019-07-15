International League Players of the Week Named

The International League announced today that Norfolk third baseman Jace Peterson and Indianapolis right-handed starter Mitch Keller have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering July 11-14. It's the second time this season Keller has claimed an IL weekly award and the fourth overall for the Indians (Dario Agrazal and Alex McRae). Peterson is the third member of the Tides to be so honored this season (Ryan Mountcastle and Chance Sisco).

JACE PETERSON, Norfolk Tides IL BATTER OF THE WEEK Since the season resumed on Thursday following the 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game, no batter in the League has been hotter than Norfolk's Jace Peterson. He banged out eight hits in four days to increase his overall hitting streak to eight games. Five of the eight hits went for extra bases, including all three hits in Saturday night's game in which he doubled and crushed two homers. That performance pushed his batting average above .300 for the first time this season. His current mark of .309 is 6th in the IL, one of a number of categories in which he is among the circuit's top ten including hits, doubles, triples, on-base percentage, extra-base hits, and total bases.

29-year-old Jace Peterson is in his ninth season playing professionally. He was claimed off waivers from the Yankees early last season. He is a veteran of 479 games in the big leagues with the Braves, Yankees, and Orioles. Peterson is a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

MITCH KELLER, Indianapolis Indians IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Mitch Keller took the hill on Thursday evening in Columbus where Pittsburgh's top rated prospect delivered 6.0 scoreless innings, yielding two hits and three walks while striking out eight to lead Indianapolis to a 5-4 victory over the Clippers. He set down nine of the last 10 batters he faced to lower his ERA to 3.07, the best mark amongst qualified pitchers in the International League this season. Keller is also near the top of the League leaderboard in victories (T-2nd ), strikeouts (3rd ), WHIP (3rd ), and opponents average (4th ).

23-year-old Mitch Keller is in his sixth season as a professional pitcher. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 2nd round of the 2014 draft. He first reached the Triple-A level in 2018, going 3-2 over his first ten starts with Indianapolis. He made his Major League debut earlier this season for the Pirates. Keller is a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

