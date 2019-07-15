Summer Is in Full Swing | Catch the Hens at Home for a Full Week: July 15-21

Overall Record: 42-51 | Current Streak: 1 Win

ROAD GAME RESULTS

July 4 at Indianapolis (7-6 W)

July 5 at Indianapolis (3-4 L, 0-3 L)

July 6 at Indianapolis (9-6 W)

July 7 at Indianapolis (4-0 W)

July 11 at Louisville (3-2 W)

July 12 at Louisville (6-7 L)

July 13 at Louisville (9-12 L)

July 14 at Louisville (9-4 W)

MUD HENS-- Home Monday through Sunday (All Times Eastern):

Monday, July 15 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Durham Bulls (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Tuesday, July 16 at 12:05 p.m. vs. Durham Bulls (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Wednesday, July 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Durham Bulls (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Thursday, July 18 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Durham Bulls (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Friday, July 19 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Saturday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Sunday, July 21 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Syracuse Mets (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

PROMOTIONS

FIREWORKS, HENSVILLE LIVE! CONCERT and ROOFTOP DJ-- Friday & Saturday Postgames

Postgame fireworks: Stay in your seats after the game on Thursday-Sunday for the tremendous postgame fireworks display!

Hensville Live! Concerts: Head across the street after the game and fireworks for a FREE Hensville Live! postgame concert.

Friday: Eric Sowers Band

Saturday: Nashville Crush

Jam out with the Rooftop DJ: Meet at Holy Toledo! Rooftop after the game. Enjoy cold beer, craft cocktails, postgame fireworks, rootop views and tracks from DJ Ey.

Tuesday, July 16

Lunch and a Game: Craving some baseball for lunch? The place to go is Fifth Third Field. We're serving up lunch and a couple of innings. The combo ticket is only $16.

Calling all Summer Groups: Summer Rec Day falls on a special week day, noon game and is the perfect opportunity to head to the ballpark with your day care, youth camp or summer group!

Make a Date with Your Toddler: The Mud Hens also invite toddlers to the noon game for Toddler Day with Muddy, featuring mascot and Rescue Dogs appearances and the SPLASH ZONE.

Thursday, July 18

Start your Thirsty Thursday on the rooftop: Craft the perfect night out by adding the Rooftop Tequila Tasting to your ballpark visit. Tequila Tastings include a Fleetwood's Rooftop ticket, four samples, and one specialty cocktail.

¡Es una fiesta! Latino Night will feature live entertainment before, during and after the game.

Friday, July 19

Pop in to the pregame Polish Party: Celebrate at the Polish Heritage Party in Hensville Park with an all-you-can-eat Polish buffet courtesy of Stanley's Market and live music by Badinov.

Rally the troops and pack your tents: Get ready for a great scouting adventure at the ballpark. Boy Scouts are invited to campout in the outfield of Fifth Third Field and enjoy tons of scout exclusive activities.

Saturday, July 20

Hop in on the pregame fun: Make your way through the obstacle course, jump in the bounce house, play the inflatable games, or try your skills at the speed pitch. The Inflatable Theme Park is fun for all ages.

Get ready for a great scouting adventure: Pitch your tent, unroll your sleeping bags and get settled in for a family-friendly movie after the game. All Girl Scouts are invited to sleepover in the outfield and enjoy tons of scout exclusive activities.

Sunday, July 21

Bounce over to the Inflatable Theme Park: Bring the family out to Hensville Park as it turns into a gigantic inflatable playground before the game. FREE with that day's Mud Hens ticket.

Faith and fun at Fifth Third Field: Hear from current Mud Hens players as they share stories about their faith at the pregame Home Plate Event at Hensville Park.

Kids Run the Bases: After every Sunday game all kids aged 12 and under are invited onto the field to run the bases!

GIVEAWAYS

Thursday, July 18

Pack some cold ones in a Mud Hens cooler! The first 1,500 fans will receive a cooler on entrance.

Saturday, July 20

Score a FREE haircut as part of Great Clips Charity Cuts! Representatives will be available on the main concourse during the game. Haircuts are free and donations will benefit local charities.

