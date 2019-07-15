7.15.19 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (47-45) vs. Syracuse Mets (45-48)

July 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians kick off a four-game slate with the Syracuse Mets tonight at Victory Field.

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. ET

GAME #93 / HOME #45: Indianapolis Indians (47-45) vs. Syracuse Mets (45-48)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Vieaux (2-0, 4.58) vs. RHP Corey Oswalt (4-2, 4.54)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

YESTERDAY: The Indians belted four home runs for a second straight ballgame as they erased an early 3-1 deficit in a 7-4, series-clinching win in Columbus yesterday afternoon. Ke'Bryan Hayes ripped his second homer in as many games and sixth of the season in the first inning, but Ryan Flaherty took Alex McRae yard for a three-run blast in the bottom half to put Columbus up 3-1. Jake Elmore cut the deficit in half with a solo shot in the second -- his fourth of the season -- and Jason Martin evened things up in the fourth with a solo homer of his own. The long ball was Martin's seventh for Indy this year. Will Craig put the Tribe on top for good thanks to a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Pablo Reyes -- after homering twice in Saturday's 17-5 rout -- laced a three-run dinger into the left field bleachers to give Indy a 7-3 advantage. The score remained that way until Columbus' Daniel Johnson hit a run-scoring triple in the ninth. McRae (W, 6-6) settled in after the first and struck out six over 5.0 innings pitched to snap a personal four-game losing streak.

FOUR HOMERS, AGAIN: Through the first 90 games of the season, Indy's single-game high for home runs was three, accomplished 10 times. In each of their last two games, the Tribe have hit four home runs apiece to set and match a new mark. Pablo Reyes has three and Ke'Bryan Hayes has two of those eight long balls. The eight home runs in a two-game stretch eclipses Indy's previous two-game high of six for 2019; they clubbed three home runs on both April 10 at Toledo and April 11 vs. Charlotte, both victories. Further, the eight long balls over the last two days is the most for Indy in a two-game stretch since they belted nine (2 and 7) on July 5-6, 2017 at Columbus. The seven-homer output on July 6, 2017 was a 21-1 blowout win for the Tribe.

DOUBLE-DIGIT HIT TOTAL: The Indians tallied 15 hits on Saturday and 10 knocks yesterday in Columbus, giving them double-digit hit performances in consecutive games for a seventh time this season and first since doing so June 20-21 at Buffalo and Pawtucket. Tonight the Indians will look for a third straight 10-plus hit performance for the first time since June 4-6 at Louisville (2x) and Toledo. Indy's longest stretch of games with 10 or more hits this season is five (April 9-13, April 24-28).

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT: On Saturday night, Pablo Reyes became the third Tribe player to belt two home runs in a game this season (also: Jacob Stallings, April 27 at Charlotte; Cole Tucker, June 20 at Buffalo). He followed that performance with another home run yesterday that turned a 4-3 advantage into a 7-3 cushion. The multi-homer performance on Saturday was the second of his career (also: July 15, 2017 vs. Bowie with Double-A Altoona). Oddly enough, Reyes also followed his first career two-homer game in 2017 with a home run on July 17, 2017 vs. Harrisburg. Reyes is one of six players in the IL with three home runs since the All-Star break.

GOOD OMEN: The Indians improved to 6-0 in games where Ke'Bryan Hayes hits a home run with yesterday's 7-4 triumph. They also improved to 5-2 when Jason Martin belts a home run this season. The Tribe were 0-3 in games where Jake Elmore went yard before winning yesterday.

HAYES HEATING UP: Ke'Bryan Hayes has been swinging a hot stick since coming off the injured list on July 4. The 22-year-old has hit safely in four straight and eight of his last nine games and is batting .371 (13-for-35) with three homers, two doubles, four RBI, 11 runs scored and a 1.107 OPS during the nine-game stretch. In the four-game set at Columbus, the Houston, Texas native batted .444 (8-for-18) and closed the series with three consecutive multi-hit games for the first time this season. Hayes' last stretch with at least three straight multi-hit performances was a four-game streak to end his 2018 campaign with Double-A Altoona (Aug. 30-Sept. 2; 2 hits, 4 hits, 4 hits, 2 hits).

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: The difference in players' ages between the Indians and Mets rosters are astounding. The Tribe have four players on their active roster 29 or older (Tyler Lyons and Trayvon Robinson are 31, JB Shuck and Jake Elmore are 32). In the visiting dugout, the Mets bring 11 active players to the table age 29 and up. Syracuse also has five players (Rajai Davis, Ervin Santana, Gregor Blanco, Rene Rivera and Danny Espinosa) older than Indy's oldest player (Jake Elmore - 32 years, 30 days). This year, Indy's pitching staff has an average age of 25.2, tied for second youngest in the league with Gwinnett; Syracuse's pitchers are oldest at an average of 28.0 years old. Syracuse also has the oldest average age for position players at 30.4; Indy's position players are fifth youngest at an average of 26.2 years old.

BRENTZ AT THE BACK: Jake Brentz has converted all seven of his save chances with the Indians this season and is tied with teammate Montana DuRapau for the team lead in that category. Brentz has allowed just one earned run over his last 5.1 innings of work (1.69 ERA), despite 13 batters reaching base during that stretch (7 hits, 5 walks, 1 hit batter). Over his last eight appearances since June 13, Brentz has a 12.86 ERA (10er/7.0ip) and 4.14 WHIP (17 hits, 12 walks). Through his first 20 appearances of the season between Double-A Altoona and Indy, Brentz posted a 1.27 ERA (4er/28.1ip) with 36 strikeouts, six walks, a 0.78 WHIP and .162 average against (16-for-99).

DEFENSIVELY SOUND: Indianapolis leads the IL with a .98316 team fielding percentage and have the sixth-best fielding percentage in Minor League Baseball, trailing only Round Rock (.986), Iowa (.985), Altoona (.984), Springfield (.9835) and Stockton (.98318). Indy hasn't led the IL in fielding percentage since 2006 (.982). The Tribe have committed a league-low 55 errors in 3,267 total defensive chances. Indy's catching corps (Christian Kelley, Steven Baron, Jacob Stallings) have also combined for a league-low four passed balls.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.