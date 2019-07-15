SWB RailRiders Homestand Highlights-July 15-21

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders begin a seven-game homestand this evening at PNC Field.

We start with a four-game series against the Columbus Clippers, the top affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and owner of the best record in the International League. Our packed week starts with a Family Buck Night with $1 walk-up lawn seats and $1 concession specials. It is also NASCAR Night courtesy of Grimm Construction. Tuesday is our third Copa de la Diversión game of the season as we celebrate the career of Roberto Clemente and honor him with a youth #21 Vejigantes t-shirt giveaway, all presented by La Tolteca. Wednesday's camp day game begins at 1:05 p.m. (with the SWB Pinstripes Foundation Bowling Tournament set for that evening). We close the Columbus series with a 7:05 game on Thursday; a Thirsty Thursday and Christmas Vacation Night featuring a 30th season ornament giveaway.

The Louisville Bats are in town Friday through Sunday. Friday is the Pat Burrell All-Time SWB Team Bobblehead Giveaway, thanks to Great Wolf Lodge, for the first 2,500 fans. We'll also have post game fireworks after the final out. Saturday is Seinfeld Night with an appearance by J. Peterman himself, John O'Hurley. It's also Military Appreciation Night with a patriotic RailRiders t-shirt giveaway presented by MetLife. We conclude the homestand Sunday with a Family FUNday presented by Geisinger and another Copa de la Diversión game presented by La Tolteca and La Voz Latina.

