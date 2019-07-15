Game Notes: Louisville Bats (35-58) at Pawtucket Red Sox (37-55)

July 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 94, Away 46

Louisville Bats (35-58) at Pawtucket Red Sox (37-55)

RHP Tejay Antone (2-2, 4.87) vs. LHP Kyle Hart (4-3, 3.60)

7:05 PM | Monday, July 15, 2019 | McCoy Stadium

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

ROAD ISLAND: The Bats travel to Pawtucket for a four-game series against the top farm club of the Boston Red Sox. Louisville looks to win 3 of their last 4 tonight with right-hander Tejay Antone set to make his 100th career start. LOU is coming off a 4-game series split at home against the Toledo Mud Hens, which wrapped up a season-long 18-game stretch of divisional matchups.

AGAINST PAWTUCKET: Louisville will play its 30th series of 2019 against the PawSox, last meeting in a 3-game series from June 11-13 at Louisville Slugger Field with Pawtucket taking 2 of 3 from the Bats. Through the first 184 all-time matchups between the clubs, the series is in a 92-92 deadlock.

25 HOME RUNS: Center fielder Brian O'Grady went 2-for-4 with a double and home run on Sunday, tallying 3 homers in his last 2 games. O'Grady's most recent blast was his 25th for Louisville this season, most since Mike Hessman hit 25 for the 2013 Bats and tied for most in RiverBats/Bats history (since 1999).

- It's the 11th time a Louisville player has eclipsed the 25 mark in franchise history (since 1982), with O'Grady chasing Mike Calise's franchise-record 33 home runs hit for the 1982 Redbirds.

C.C. FIFTY: Christian Colon went 2-for-4 with his 24th double of the season and 2 RBI, giving him 50 on the season. Colon leads the IL in games played (91), stolen bases (18), tied for hits (104) and is now tied for third with his 24 two-baggers. Colon and O'Grady (64 RBI) are already inching closer to Louisville's top run-producing duo from 2018, Gabriel Guerrero (65) and D.J. Peterson (52).

SOMEBODY'S CLOSER: With 110 home runs as a team this season, Louisville is just 3 away from the 113 they hit in 2018. LOU is averaging 1.18 homers per game (110 HR in 93 G) this season, compared to 0.80 homers per game (113 HR in 137 G) last season. At their current pace, the Bats are on schedule to tie their franchise-record 166 home runs hit by the 1999 Redbirds.

UP NORTH: Louisville still has yet to travel to play 4 of the 6 IL North Division teams on the road, and will knock out half of those this trip against Pawtucket and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Bats have yet to play 3 IL North teams at all this season: Scranton, Rochester and Lehigh Valley.

LONG DIVISION IS OVER: The Bats just finished playing a stretch of 18 consecutive games against fellow IL West Division opponents Columbus, Indianapolis and Toledo, lasting from June 24-July 14. Louisville went 7-11 during the stretch, 6-6 at home and 1-5 on the road.

SCHEBLER UPDATE: Outfielder Scott Schebler is joining the AZL Reds on an injury rehab assignment as he recovers from a calf strain. In 39 games since being optioned on May 4 by Cincinnati, Schebler has hit .241 with 3 home runs. He was placed on the 7-day IL on July 2.

