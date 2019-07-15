July 20-21: Blue Jays Weekend Features Vladdy Bobbleheads, Devon White, Duane Ward, Ticket Giveaways & More

UPDATE: Blue Jays legend Devon White will join Duane Ward for Saturday night's autograph session with a NEW GATES OPEN TIME OF 4:30 p.m.. Autograph session will run 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Details below)

The Bisons are home for only one weekend in July, so we're going to make it count with one of our fan-favorite events... Blue Jays Weekend!!!

The 2-Day celebration of the Bisons great partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays is back, Saturday, July 20 - Sunday, July 21 as the Herd hosts the Columbus Clippers at Sahlen Field. Now in its seventh year, this season's version of Blue Jays Weekend, presented by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, will not only pay tribute to these two great teams and all the baseball fans from Western New York and Southern Ontario, but give you plenty of chances to go home with something awesome!

How about... Vladdy Jr. Bobble Heads, Blue Jays Tickets, Autographed Baseballs, Autographs from Blue Jays greats Devon White and Duane Ward... you could even go home with Beer for a Year!

Check out what's on tap for this year's Blue Jays Weekend.

Saturday, July 20 | Bisons vs. Clippers | 6:05 p.m.

Blue Jays Weekend begins with a special autograph session with Blue Jays legends, Devon White and Duane Ward. We'll open the ballpark early at 4:30 p.m. so the two-time World Series Champions can sign for fans from 4:30 pm.. - 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. in the main concourse (one item per person, no baseball bats).

Then, during the Bisons game against the Clippers, we're going to have lucky seat GIVEAWAY EVERY HALF INNING, alternating between Autographed Baseballs from a current Blue Jays player and Blue Jays Tickets to a future game this season. That's nine pairs of tickets and nine autographed baseballs ready to be won!

Speaking of winning, the game will also be a Labatturday Night, with a Tent Party from 5-7 p.m. featuring $3 Labatt Beers and $10 Chicken BBQ Dinners as well as your chance to Win Beer for a Year if a Bisons player homers off the inflatable Labatt can in right field.

Sunday, July 21 | vs. Clippers | 1:05 p.m.

Gates on Sunday open at 12 p.m. for what might be the most anticipated giveaway in Sahlen Field history! That's right, the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bobble Head, compliments of AXA Advisors. Fresh off his show-stopping performance in the All-Star Home Run Derby, Vladdy returns to the ballpark in Buffalo, albeit in Bobble Head form, for this must-have collectible!

Sunday's game will also feature an appearance by Blue Jays mascot ACE for kids to meet, special in-game Blue Jays trivia and contets and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

All that in one weekend! Time to bust out your favorite Blue Jays jersey and get to Sahlen Field for Blue Jays Weekend!

