8 in 8 allow Pigs to hook Stripers

(Gwinnett, GA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-46) looked to their lineup and ability to prevail late in the game on Monday evening for a 12-6 win over the Gwinnett Stripers. Lehigh Valley is now 3-1 against Gwinnett this season.

The Stripers put four runs on the scoreboard against Jose Taveras in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. Ender Inciarte scored on an RBI groundout and Alex Jackson blasted a three-run home run.

The Pigs answered with two runs against Kolby Allard in the top of the third inning to cut the lead in half, 4-2 as Austi Listi hit a two-run double. Listi's double extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Lehigh Valley got another run against Allard in the top of the fifth inning as Andrew Romine hit an RBI single.

Travis Demeritte hit an RBI double off Josh Tols in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Stripers a 5-3 lead. Alex Jackson homered off Kyle Dohy (5-4) in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend Gwinnett's lead to 6-3.

The Pigs scored their eight runs in the top of the eighth inning against Thomas Burrows (1-1) and Jose Rafael De Paula. Listi scored on a fielder's choice, newly acquired Logan Morrison was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, RBI singles from Ali Castillo and Phil Gosselin, an RBI double from Romine and a sacrifice fly by Deivy Grullon - provided the runs.

Gosselin added a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning to give the Pigs a 12-6 lead.

Fernando Salas and Connor Brogdon each pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Lehigh Valley and Gwinnett play on Tuesday evening at 7:05 p.m.

