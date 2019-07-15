Keller Earns Second IL Pitcher of the Week Honor

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the International League named Indianapolis Indians starter Mitch Keller as its Pitcher of the Week. The weekly honor is Keller's second of the season (also: April 15-21) and the fourth won by a Tribe hurler this year, joining Dario Agrazal and Alex McRae.

Keller, 23, started Indy's second-half opener against division-leading Columbus, and the right-hander stymied the Clippers for six scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits, walked three and struck out eight in his team-high seventh win of the season. The Iowa native ranks among IL leaders in ERA (1st, 3.07), wins (T-2nd), strikeouts (3rd, 96), WHIP (3rd, 1.28) and batting average against (4th, .243). The Indians are 9-6 in his 15 starts this year.

Keller has also made three major league starts for Pittsburgh this season, going 0-1 with a 10.50 ERA (14er/12.0ip) and 15 strikeouts.

Keller was selected by the Pirates in the second round (64th overall) of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.

