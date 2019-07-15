Lehigh Valley Scores Eight in Eighth, Defeats Gwinnett
July 15, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-46) scored eight runs in the eighth inning to erase a 6-3 deficit and defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (54-40) 12-6 on Monday night at Coolray Field. Alex Jackson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs in the loss.
Scoring Recap: The Stripers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI ground out by Adam Duvall and Jackson's 402-foot three-run homer (19) to left-center off Jose Taveras. Lehigh Valley cut the lead to 4-2 in the third on a two-run double by Austin Listi. An RBI single by Andrew Romine got the IronPigs to within a run at 4-3 in the fifth, but Travis Demeritte's pinch-hit RBI double in the sixth put the Stripers back up by two at 5-3. In the seventh, Jackson hit his second homer of the game, a 418-foot solo shot to left-center (20) off Kyle Dohy to make it 6-3 Gwinnett. The IronPigs scored eight runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by a go-ahead two-run single by Ali Castillo and a two-run double by Romine to go up 11-6. Lehigh Valley added another run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Phil Gosselin to make it 12-6.
Stripers Stats: Starter Kolby Allard pitched 4.1 innings and yielded three runs on six hits in a no-decision. Thomas Burrows (L, 1-1) worked 1.1 innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on two hits. Rafael De Paula tossed 1.0 inning and surrendered four runs on five hits. Jackson had the only multi-hit effort for Gwinnett.
IronPigs Stats: Dohy (W, 5-4) worked 1.1 innings and gave up one run while striking out two. Romine went 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs. Gosselin, Listi, and Castillo each had two hits and two RBIs.
Postgame Notes: Jackson has homered eight times in his last 12 games since June 27, raising his season total to a career-high 20. The two-homer night was his fourth multi-homer effort of the year. The eight runs in the eighth were the most allowed by the Stripers in one inning this season.
Next Game (Tuesday, July 16): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. TBD for the Stripers vs. RHP Enyel De Los Santos (3-4, 4.06 ERA) for the IronPigs. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 15, 2019
- Lehigh Valley Scores Eight in Eighth, Defeats Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Win 9-7 Thriller in Buffalo - Charlotte Knights
- 8 in 8 allow Pigs to hook Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Seven-Run Ninth Caps Mets' Dominance over Tribe - Indianapolis Indians
- Four Rochester Homers Offset Hays' Effort - Norfolk Tides
- Wings Hit Four Homers, Roll over Tides 11-4 Monday - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RHP Deivi Garcia gets win in Triple-A Debut against Columbus Clippers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Drop Series Opener to Pawtucket, 2-1 - Louisville Bats
- Trifecta Powers Hens to Victory over Bulls - Toledo Mud Hens
- Hart Heaves Six Shutout for Series-Opening Win - Pawtucket Red Sox
- July 20-21: Blue Jays Weekend Features Vladdy Bobbleheads, Devon White, Duane Ward, Ticket Giveaways & More - Buffalo Bisons
- 7.15.19 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (47-45) vs. Syracuse Mets (45-48) - Indianapolis Indians
- Summer Is in Full Swing | Catch the Hens at Home for a Full Week: July 15-21 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (35-58) at Pawtucket Red Sox (37-55) - Louisville Bats
- Spirit of the International League Award Winner Announced - IL
- Tides Groundskeeper Kenny Magner Named 2019 Recipient of Sprit of International League Award - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Charlotte (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Keller Earns Second IL Pitcher of the Week Honor - Indianapolis Indians
- International League Players of the Week Named - IL
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Homestand Highlights-July 15-21 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.