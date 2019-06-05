SeaWolves Out-Hit Curve on Wednesday

June 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





The SeaWolves (26-28) suffered a series sweep as they were unable to salvage the finale on Wednesday at UPMC Park, falling to the Altoona Curve (27-29) by a 6-2 final.

Altoona jumped ahead in the top of the first against Erie starter Alex Faedo. Mitchell Tolman singled with one out and scored with two outs for a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Jared Oliva took Faedo yard with his second home run of the series for a 2-0 lead.

The SeaWolves cut into the lead in the last of the third. Chace Numata led off with a triple and he scored on an A.J. Simcox groundout making it 2-1.

Heavy rains would then halt play for one hour and 39 minutes before play would resume in the top of the fourth.

Billy Lescher entered to pitch for Erie following the delay. Hunter Owen led off and was hit by a pitch. Bligh Madris doubled home Owen, putting the Curve back on top by two runs. Madris would later score on a fielder's choice off the bat of Brett Pope for a 4-1 lead.

Lescher fired a scoreless fifth but ran into trouble once again in the sixth. Owen led off with a double and moved to third on a balk. He scored on a Madris groundout making it 5-1. Arden Pabst followed with a home run to straight away center for a 6-1 Curve lead.

The SeaWolves final run came in the last of the sixth against reliever Blake Cederlind when Josh Lester homered to the opposite field making it 6-2. The home run for Lester was his fifth of the season and capped a three-hit day.

The SeaWolves had opportunities in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings but runners on base but they could not cash in. Erie left 12 runners on base in the game and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Cederlind (1-0) earned the win for Altoona in relief allowing a run on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts in three innings.

Faedo (3-4) took the loss for the SeaWolves allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts in three innings.

The SeaWolves have the day off on Thursday and will hit the road on Friday to begin an eight-game, seven-day road trip in Trenton at 7 p.m. Righty Casey Mize (5-0, 1.21 ERA) takes the mound for Erie on Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.