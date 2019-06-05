Llovera K's 8, Fightins Blanked 2-0

(AKRON, OH) - Mauricio Llovera tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, but a bad-hop single was the difference-maker as the Akron RubberDucks blanked Reading, 2-0 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

After the game was delayed a half hour at the outset, the teams remained scoreless until the bottom of the third.

The Fightins (31-24) placed a runner in scoring position in each of the first two innings against Akron starter Jake Paulson (4-3), but the right-hander managed to dance around them and keep Reading off the board.

Akron (30-27) grabbed the lead on a tough break for Reading in the third inning. After Li-Jen Chu struck out but reached when the ball took a high hop behind the plate for a wild pitch, Tyler Friis put down a bunt single. Ernie Clement bunted into a forceout, but Ka'ai Tom worked a walk to load the bases.

Llovera (2-2) induced a strikeout of Alex Call on a 3-2 fastball, and got Wilson Garcia to hit a grounder to second. The ball hit the lip of the grass and caromed over second baseman Luke Williams, settling in for a two-run single that put the RubberDucks on top.

Paulson settled in to retire 11 straight before Jose Gomez dropped down a bunt single in the fifth. The right-hander matched a season-high with seven shutout innings of work, holding the Fightins to just three hits while striking out four.

Llovera racked up eight strikeouts on the night to match a season-best, going six strong innings in the loss. The Fightins starter permitted just two runs on three hits and two walks.

Reading threatened in the ninth by loading the bases with two outs against lefty David Speer, but Speer got Gomez out on a line to second to end the ballgame and secure his second save.

