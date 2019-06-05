Curve Complete Sweep of SeaWolves on Wednesday

ERIE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve finished a three-game sweep of the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday with a 6-2 victory at UPMC Park.

The Curve (27-29) slugged seven homers in the three-game set against the SeaWolves (26-28), including two solo shots on Wednesday by Jared Oliva in the third and Arden Pabst in the sixth. Both Oliva and Pabst homered twice over the three games in Erie as Altoona swept their first series since their season-opening set over four games in Akron.

Oliva led off the third against Erie starter Alex Faedo (Loss, 3-4) with his solo blast, his fourth of the year and second home run in as many days. Faedo's start was cut short after three innings when the game went into a delay after the third inning.

The Curve got right back to work in the fourth after 1:40 delay. Bligh Madris doubled in Hunter Owen, who was hit by a pitch from reliever Billy Lescher, and then scored on a fielder's choice by Brett Pope. In the sixth, Owen doubled off the left field wall, advanced to third on a balk and scored on a groundout by Madris. After the run-scoring play, Pabst hammered his second homer of the series to straightaway center field.

After two scoreless innings from starter Austin Coley, Yeudy Garcia entered in the third and was greeted by Chace Numata with a triple to right-center. Numata scored on a ground out by AJ Simcox. Garcia's outing was limited to inning due to the lengthy rain delay.

Blake Cederlind (Win, 1-0) carried the Curve through the next three innings and earned his first Double-A win. He allowed one run, a solo homer by Josh Lester in the sixth, and struck out four. It took Cederlind 16.1 innings before he allowed his first earned run at Double-A.

Blake Weiman and Angel German each worked scoreless innings during the seventh and eighth before Matt Eckelman worked around three walks to hold Erie off the board in the ninth.

Pabst finished the day 3-for-4 while Madris delivered two RBIs in the win.

The Curve will have Thursday off before they welcome the Akron RubberDucks to PNG Field on Friday. Left-hander Sean Brady (2-4, 6.04) will pitch for the Curve against his former organization for the first time.

