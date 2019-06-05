Baysox Rally as Pen Dazzles in 3-2 Win

Manchester, NH - The Baysox took the lead with a two-run, eighth inning rally and relied on great work from relievers Francisco Jimenez and Zach Muckenhirn as the Baysox bested New Hampshire 3-2 on Wednesday evening.

Down 2-1 entering the eighth inning, the Baysox bounced back. Ryan McKenna, playing near his hometown, singled to start the rally. Austin Hays then walked and Yusniel Diaz hit a groundball to deep short that was botched by SS Kevin Smith. The error loaded the bases. Anderson Feliz then wasted no time, lining a first pitch single to right to tie the game. Rylan Bannon would leg out a fielder's choice groundout to short to score Hays giving Bowie the lead following.

Bowie starter Bruce Zimmermann fought through 4 and 2/3rd innings striking out eight batters before giving way to Francisco Jimenez. Jimenez (2-0) would get the win working 2 and 1/3rd scoreless innings. After the eighth inning rally, Zach Muckenhirn entered and overpowered the Fisher Cats. He struck out four including the game's final batter to close out the win earning his second save of the year.

McKenna had a multi-hit night going 2-for-4 in the win. The victory ended a stretch of losses in eight of their last nine games for Bowie. The Baysox saw the return of Yusniel Diaz and Anderson Feliz to the lineup.

The Baysox will gear up for a quick turnaround with RHP Marcos Molina on the hill for a 10:35 a.m. start from Manchester, NH for the rubber match of the three-game series. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In App by searching Baysox.

The Baysox return home Tuesday, June 11th for a week long homestand. Father's Day Weekend will feature Fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.

