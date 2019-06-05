Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Notes

June 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (26-27, 3RD WEST, 8.0 GB 1st Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (26-29, 4TH WEST, 9.0 GB, 1st Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (3-3, 3.81 ERA) VS. RHP AUSTIN COLEY (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 * 10:35 AM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #54 * HOME GAME #32 * DAY GAME #19

Today, the Erie SeaWolves try to salvage the series finale against the Altoona Curve after falling in the middle game of the series on Tuesday afternoon. Logan Shore turned in a quality start (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K), but despite outhitting the Curve 8-5, the offense went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position which led the 'Wolves to the third shutout loss of the season. Alex Faedo takes the mound on Wednesday morning and is coming off his best start of 2019. On May 29 at Reading, Faedo earned his third victory by firing 6.1 shutout innings and scattering two hits. He struck out a career-high 12 batters, the most by an Erie pitcher since 2006. Austin Coley goes for Altoona, making his third start this season for the Curve. In his last start, the right-hander took a no-decision, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing a run on two hits with two strikeouts. This is Coley's sixth season in the Pittsburgh system after being selected by the Pirates in the 8th round in 2014 out of Belmont University.

Fri., June 7 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (5-0, 1.21 ERA) vs. TBD

Sat., June 8 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (4-3, 2.34 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Whitlock (3-1, 3.27 ERA)

Sun., June 9 at Trenton 1:00 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 5.71 ERA) vs. RHP Trevor Stephan (0-3, 6.35 ERA)

Mon., June 10 at Trenton 7:00 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-5, 4.47 ERA) vs. RHP Rony Garcia (2-2, 3.46 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 26

- The bullpen features No. 25 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Yesterday's 3-0 defeat was Erie's third shutout loss of the season (May 2 vs. Bowie, 4-0 & May 19 at Bowie, 3-0)

- In May, Erie went 5-11 in games decided by three runs or fewer. The SeaWolves went 9-9 in such games in April

- After Casey Mize's six shutout innings on Friday, the right-hander has thrown 20 consecutive scoreless frames

- Today is the 12th of 23 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Altoona (11 at UPMC Park - April 4-10, June 3 - 5, July 11-14 ... 12 at PNG Field - April 29 - May 1, May 10 - 12, July 4 - 7, July 22- 24)

- The SeaWolves +25 run differential is third-best in the EL and the Curve -25 is ninth

- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .248 batting average while Altoona is eighth at .237

- The SeaWolves have scored the fifth-most runs in the EL (226) while the Curve have scored the eighth-most (217)

- Erie hitters have struck out 443 times (second-fewest in the EL) while Altoona batters have gone down on strikeouts 471 times (sixth-fewest)

- Altoona has hit into the third-most double plays (37) and Erie is sixth in GIDP's (34)

- Erie pitching is seventh-best in the league in team ERA (3.54) while Altoona is 11th in team ERA (4.09)

- Both teams are among the lowest in walks allowed. Altoona is third (158) and Erie is sixth (175)

- Erie boasts the league's third-best defense (.982 fielding percentage) while Altoona leads the league (.984)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 5-2 at UPMC Park

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.