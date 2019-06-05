Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game 53 Rumble Ponies (30-22) at Harrisburg Senators (36-21) - 6:30PM

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(30-22), 3rd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

Harrisburg senators

(36-21) 1st Western Division

(Washington Nationals)

Wednesday June 5, 2019 - 6:30 PM

FNB Field- Harrisburg, PA

RHP Mickey Jannis (2-0, 1.09 ERA vs. RHP Tyler Mapes (3-2, 4.19 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies continue their three-game series against the Senators tonight at FNB Field. The Ponies are in the midst of a season-high four-game losing streak.

ONE-RUN LOSSES: The Ponies fell to the Senators 9-8 last night in the series-opener. It is the third straight Binghamton loss by one run.

A RARE TYPE OF LOSS: The Ponies raced out to a 5-0 lead last night...they are now 20-4 when they score first. It was also just the 6th loss of the year when they've out hit an opponent (outhit Harrisburg 15-10, now 20-6 on the year when that happens). In addition, it was their first loss to the Senators all year after sweeping the series in Harrisburg in early May. It was also only their 9th road loss of the year (21-9).

EAST VS. WEST: The Rumble Ponies are 18-5 against the Western Division but only 12-17 against the East.

KRIZAN'S KRUSHING IT: Jason Krizan is on a season-long eight game-hitting streak. In last night's 9-8 loss Krizan was 3-5, with 2 RBI , and 2 doubles. Over the last 14 games, Krizan is hitting .353 with 4 HR, 19 RBI, and 4 doubles. Before that, Krizan was hitting .129 with 0 HR and 4 RBI. This is Krizan's first year in the Mets organization after spending 8 years in the Tigers system.

RUMBLE PONIES NEWEST ARRIVALS: Infielder David Thompson was transferred to the Rumble Ponies from Binghamton this past Friday. Thompson made his Binghamton debut on Saturday and has had a hit in each of his first three games. Thompson last night was 3-5 with two runs scored.

WELCOME ABOARD QUINN!: Centerfielder Quinn Brodey was added from St. Lucie on Monday and made his Rumble Ponies debut Tuesday evening. Brodey had a sac fly and threw out a runner at home.

MARMOLEJOS POWER: Harrisburg's Jose Marmolejos hit a two-run homer Tuesday night to cap off the Senators 7-run fifth inning. It was his second straight game with a home run. Marmolejos was not with the Senators in the first series between these two teams, as he was assigned to Harrisburg from Triple-A Fresno on May 27.

MLB DRAFT: The Mets selected third-basemen Brett Baty out of Lake Travis High School (TX) with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft Monday night.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies continue their series against the Senators on Thursday evening. They then head to Hartford for a three-game series beginning Friday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

