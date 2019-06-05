Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Binghamton

June 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (36-21) vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-22)

RH Tyler Mapes (3-2, 4.19) vs. RH Mickey Jannis (2-0, 1.09)

Game 58 - Wednesday, June 5 @ 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

Senators starting lineup:

Luis Garcia, SS

Adrian Sanchez, 2B

Austin Davidson, 1B

Chuck Taylor, RF

Jose Marmolejos, LF

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Spencer Kieboom, C

Hunter Jones, CF

Tyler Mapes, P

LAST GAME

The Harrisburg Senators (36-21) rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-22) 9-8 Tuesday night at FNB Field. Binghamton scored two in the second, one in the third and two more in the fifth to take the lead. The Senators countered with seven runs on seven hits in the fifth and they had a runner thrown out at the plate. Harrisburg tacked on two much needed runs in the seventh, then withstood a late rally by Binghamton to secure the win. The Ponies had the bases loaded when the game ended.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game two of their three-game series tonight at FNB Field. The last time these two teams played, Binghamton swept the Sens in a three-game series at FNB Field which included a no-hitter thrown by the Rumble Ponies. The Senators are 1-3 against Binghamton.

Harrisburg is 10-3 at home since the three-game sweep at the hands of the Rumble Ponies.

Tyler Mapes is on the hill for the Sens tonight. He has back-to-back quality starts. He's allowed just one earned run in his past two starts covering 13 innings. For more, see his starting pitchers page.

BINGHAMTON

They're 30-22 and in third place in the Eastern Division, trailing Trenton by 1.5 games.

Binghamton is 4-6 in their past 10 games and a sizzling 21-9 on the road which is the best road record in the Eastern League.

They finished May 19-11 after going 11-8 in April.

Binghamton has nine MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by the #1 prospect in the Mets system, Andres Gimenez. Gimenez is also the #52 overall prospect in baseball.

Veteran Mickey Jannis starts for Binghamton tonight. He's in his fifth season with Binghamton. The knuckleballer is 2-1 with a 4.18 ERA this year. Overall with Binghamton he's 23-26 with a 4.10 ERA in 75 games, 73 starts. The 31-year-old originally joined Binghamton in 2015.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 40 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons

The roster has evolved from having 11 Double-A rookies to start the season to now there are 8 on the active roster. There are 18 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career and 5 players with big league experience. Of the 25 active players, 20 were in the Nats organization last year.

They've had one player, RHP James Bourque, go to the Nats for the first time.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg is in a stretch of playing 15 consecutive NL games. During the same 15 game stretch, they're only playing 6 of the 15 at home. They're 1-0 in the stretch.

The Sens finished May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. In April they were 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA. In June they're 2-1, .270 3HR 14r and a 3.81 ERA.

Jose Marmolejos has homered in consecutive games. As a team the Senators have three home runs and six doubles their past two games.

The Senators have 13 games left in the first half and their lead is 6.5 games over Akron, 8.0 games over Erie and 9.0 games over Altoona.

