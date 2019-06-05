Action-Packed, Seven-Game Homestand on Tap at PNG Field

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday for a seven-game homestand through next Thursday, June 13 with the Akron RubberDucks and Portland Sea Dogs.

After playing 16 of their last 23 games on the road, the Curve will play 14 of their remaining 23 June games in Altoona. The stay at PNG Field starts with four games in three days against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

Honoring the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Curve will wear the specialty D-Day Tribute jerseys, presented by Home Helpers. The D-Day jerseys will be auctioned at the ballpark and on the LiveSource App during the game with proceeds benefiting the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. Bidding will close after the sixth inning. A Stuart Tank that was built in Berwick, Pa. and actually used in WWII, found in Normandy and brought back to the states will be at the main gates, sponsored by Martin's Foods. Re-enactors from the Furious 4th infantry brigade will be in attendance and a Giant American Flag will be on-field for the National Anthem and will be held by Sweat For Vets.

Postgame fireworks will cap off Saturday and Sunday at the ballpark to finish the weekend. Due to an April rainout, the Curve and RubberDucks will play two seven-inning games on Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. before the first Sunday night game of the season, starting at 6 p.m.

Altoona's ballclub will have Monday off before welcoming the Portland Sea Dogs for the only visit to PNG Field by the Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate.

The three games against Portland will be the first 6:30 p.m. starts of the year, beginning with postgame fireworks on Tuesday.

The homestand concludes on Thursday with the popular online sitcom star Pittsburgh Dad making his highly anticipated appearance at the ballpark, presented by Q94. The home team will transform into the Allegheny Yinzers for the third time this season and wear special black and gold jerseys, presented by Keller Engineers. Yinz better come hungry, because Pittsburgh-style concessions upgrades give you the option to add fries or slaw on your burger with a side of pierogies.

Fans will also get to enjoy live pregame music on the party deck with the Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, on Friday, Saturday and the following Thursday.

The full promotional schedule for the series is listed below:

Friday, June 7 vs. Akron RubberDucks | 7 p.m. First Pitch | 6 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

- 75th anniversary of D-Day, presented by Home Helpers

- D-Day tribute jersey auction with proceeds benefiting James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, presented by Home Helpers

- Stuart Tank actually used in WWII at main gates, presented by Martin's Foods, Giant American Flag on-field for the National Anthem, re-enactors from the Furious 4th infantry brigade

- FastPlay Friday | Text the code of the week and receive a FREE FastPlay ticket from the PA Lottery

Saturday, June 8 vs. Akron RubberDucks | 4:30 p.m. First Pitch (Double-header) | 3:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

- FIREWORKS | Queen Theme, presented by Gorilla House Gym, SPE Federal Credit Union, Healthcare First Credit Union & UPMC Rehab Services

- Huntingdon County Night

Sunday, June 9 vs. Akron RubberDucks | 6 p.m. First Pitch | 5 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

- FIREWORKS | Matchbox 20 Theme, presented by Ferrer Beverage, Beck's Maintenance & PA Cyber Charter School

- Richey's Dairy Kids' Club Game

- Pikachu appearance

Tuesday, June 11 vs. Portland Sea Dogs | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

- FIREWORKS | Motown Theme

- Two-for-Tuesday with 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Atlantic Broadband

Wednesday, June 12 vs. Portland Sea Dogs | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

- Guaranteed WINsday | If the Curve win, receive a free ticket of equal or lesser value to any Wednesday home game in 2019, presented by the Altoona Mirror

- Wing Wednesday | 50-cent boneless wings

Thursday, June 13 vs. Portland Sea Dogs | 6:30 p.m. First Pitch | 5:30 p.m. Gates | TICKETS

- PITTSBURGH DAD Appearance, presented by Q94

- Allegheny Yinzers jersey, presented by Keller Engineers

- Pittsburgh-style concessions upgrades | Add fries or slaw on your burger with a side of pierogies

- Peoples Customer Appreciation Night, presented by Peoples

- Thirstday | $2 select beers and regular-sized sodas and $1 Juniata Brand by Kunzler hot dogs, presented by Q94

- Bedford County Night

- Curve Concert Series | Enjoy live pregame music from RailTowne, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays and online 24/7/365.

