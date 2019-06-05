Paulson, Pen Blank Reading, 2-0

June 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





Jake Paulson pitched seven shutout innings and led the Akron RubberDucks to a 2-0 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils Wednesday at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With the bases loaded and two down in the bottom of the third, Wilson Garcia bounced a ground ball towards the Reading second baseman Luke Williams, but the ball caromed off the lip of the infield and over Williams' head for a single. Tyler Friis and Ernie Clement scored on the play for the only runs of the ballgame.

Mound Presence

Starter Jake Paulson pitched a gem for the RubberDucks, tossing seven scoreless innings while surrendering just three hits and walking none. He worked around a pair of errors in the first with two strikeouts and set down 11 straight after a leadoff double in the second. From there, he allowed just two runners to reach base as he pitched through the seventh. David Speer came in and pitched two scoreless innings in relief, earning his second save of the season.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks were silent in the opening two frames before getting to Reading in the third. Akron loaded the bases to set the stage for Wilson Garcia's two-RBI single. However, they wouldn't be able to generate much offense after that inning, with just one RubberDuck reaching base from the fourth inning on. Garcia, Tyler Friis, and Mitch Longo each had singles for Akron's only hits of the contest.

Notebook

Wilson Garcia's third-inning single extended his hitting streak to 13 games, while his two RBIs give him 39 on the season, just one off the Eastern League-leading 40 from Altoona's Hunter Owen ... Ka'ai Tom walked in the third to extend his on-base streak to 15 games ... Jake Paulson had his first scoreless outing of the season and his first without walking any batters; since the start of May, he has posted a 3.43 ERA after putting up a 6.35 mark in April ... Time of Game: 2:34 (33 min. pre-game weather delay)... Attendance: 3,023

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will look for the sweep Thursday, hosting Reading in the series finale at 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. LHP Sam Hentges (1-7, 4.55) will take the mound for the RubberDucks, facing Reading right-hander Ramon Rosso (3-2, 3.35).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.