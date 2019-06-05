Thunder's Late Inning Lightning Shocks Goats, Despite Strike out Record
June 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
HARTFORD - Kellin Deglan homered among his three hits and knocked in two runs, as the Trenton Thunder defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-2, before 4,489 at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Wednesday night. First place Trenton (33-21) broke open a close game with four runs in the eighth inning and increased its lead over Hartford (33-24) to 1 1/2 games in the tight Eastern League Eastern Division race. The deciding game of the three-game series is Thursday night.
Yard Goats starter Ashton Goudeau was in position to win, as he struck out a franchise and career-high 12 batters with one walk. He scattered three hits, including the home run to Deglan. In all, Hartford pitchers combined to strike out 18 Trenton batters, a franchise-high for a nine-inning game.
Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Hartford rallied for two runs off of reliever Domingo Acevedo, a member of the New York Yankees 40-man roster. Back-to-back doubles by Vance Vizcaino and Brian Serven, tied the game, before Mylz Jones broke the deadlock with a windblown triple into the left field corner.
Trenton came right back against reliever Rayan Gonzalez in the seventh inning on a one-out bunt single by Kyle Holder, singles by Wendell Rijo and Deglan and a two-run double to right-center by Rashad Crawford. The Thunder broke the game open in the eighth inning with four runs against reliever Justin Lawrence. A two-run double by Rijo highlighted the frame.
Jones's triple, single and RBI and Tyler Nevin's two hits paced the Hartford offense. Deglan's home run, two singles and two RBI, and Rijo's double, single and two RBI led Trenton's nine-hit attack.
Yankees pitching prospect Deivi Garcia started for Trenton, and allowed four hits, no runs, four walks and four strike outs.
The series wraps up Thursday at 7:05 PM. Hartford will sent LHP Jack Wynkoop to the mound, while Trenton will counter with RHP Albert Abreu. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410 AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120 AM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com.
Trenton 7- 9-1Hartford 2- 8-0
WP- Domingo Acevedo (6-1)
LP- Rayan Gonzalez (1-1)
T- 3:02
A- 4,689
