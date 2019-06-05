R-Phils to Hold Latino Panel Prior to Fiesta Friday, June 7th

(READING, PA) - In conjunction with Savage 61 Fiesta Friday on June 7th, the Reading Fightin Phils will be hosting a Latino panel discussion prior to the night's 7:10 p.m. game against the Harrisburg Senators.

The panel will be held at 6:20 p.m. on the Good Life Financial Advisors Stage at FirstEnergy Stadium, and will feature local members of Reading's Latino community, as well as members of the Reading Fightin Phils staff.

Guest speakers will include:

Isamac Torres-Figueroa - Vice Chair of the Greater Berks Latino Chamber

Eddie Moran - Reading School Board Member

Yamil Sanchez - Senior Vice President, Community Impact at United Way of Berks County

Rosa Julia Parra - Owner and Founder of El Palo Magazine

Nelson Prada - Coach for the Reading Fightin Phils

R-Phils Diversity Outreach Coordinator Roberto Sanchez will serve as the emcee of the event and panel moderator.

The panel will be discussing the Latino community throughout Greater Reading, while emphasizing the importance of the R-Phils connecting to its members. Topics will include the Savage 61 Fiesta Friday promotions and Los Peleadores nights, as well as R-Phils Diversity Outreach initiatives.

The Reading Fightin Phils play as Los Peleadores for five games on Savage 61 Fiesta Fridays, presented by Don Julio Tequila, during the 2019 season. These nights feature specialty uniforms, Hispanic/Latino food and music, and other cultural elements throughout the ballpark, as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión."

Copa de la Diversión, or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series throughout Minor League Baseball, specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

The City of Reading has the largest Hispanic population in the state of Pennsylvania, by percentage of population. More than 64% of the City of Reading is made up of Hispanics/Latinos, or over 57,000 residents.

In addition to the panel discussion, the team will be wearing Los Peleadores de Reading jerseys, the band Habanero will play, and local restaurants will be on hand. Along with Savage 61 Fiesta Friday, the night will also feature post-game fireworks, presented by LOVE IT HERE, GO LOCAL; Happy Hour with $1 off beer and a pregame concert thanks to Ron Procopio Guitars; and a post-game concert and $1 off beer presented by St. Boniface Craft Brewing.

