Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm defeat the Atlanta Dream 80-79 off a Skylar Diggins GAME WINNER to improve to 11-7 Ã°Å¸â¢Å

Nneka Ogwumike dropped a team-high 24 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, & 3 3PM. Erica Wheeler contributed 21 PTS & 3 3PM!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.