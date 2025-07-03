Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 3, 2025
July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm defeat the Atlanta Dream 80-79 off a Skylar Diggins GAME WINNER to improve to 11-7 Ã°Å¸â¢Å
Nneka Ogwumike dropped a team-high 24 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, & 3 3PM. Erica Wheeler contributed 21 PTS & 3 3PM!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
