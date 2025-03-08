Sports stats



MLS Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC: Full Match Highlights: 7 Goal Mania!

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #seattlesounders #lafc

Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central