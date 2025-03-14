Seattle Reign FC Announces 2025 First Team Staff

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced its strengthened first team staff ahead of the 2025 NWSL season, adding key personnel across multiple departments.

"This offseason, we made significant investments in the people who support our players, strengthening our first team staff across key areas," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "We've hired a full-time Video Analyst, bringing dedicated in-house expertise to our coaching and player development processes. We've also expanded our Performance and Medical teams, enhancing our ability to optimize player health and performance at the highest level. With these additions, we enter the 2025 season with the most extensive and experienced technical support staff in club history, a testament to our commitment to building a world-class environment for our players to thrive."

Entering her third season with the club, Gallimore has focused on strengthening both the roster and staff. Leading the team is three-time NWSL Coach of the Year Laura Harvey, now in her 10th season with the Reign. Her coaching staff includes Head Assistant Coach Scott Parkinson, Assistant Coaches Kate Norton and Lee Nguyen, as well as Assistant Coach & Head of Goalkeeping Lloyd Yaxley. Nguyen, the newest addition to the coaching team, was announced in February.

In total, nine new hires have joined the first team staff this offseason. Among them is Kieran Lilley, who arrives as Vice President of Sporting Operations after spending over eight years with Football Australia, the organization responsible for Australia's national football teams, including the Matildas and Socceroos. Lilley played a key role in hosting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, serving as General Manager of Strategic Projects & International Partnerships. Lilley's involvement with Football Australia included corporate strategy, management of strategic projects, as well as leading the organization's international programming across Asia and the Pacific.

On the analytics side, Jae Ryding has been appointed Video Analyst and will collaborate closely with the coaching staff. Ryding previously worked with the U.S. Soccer Federation as an assistant performance analyst for the U.S. Women's National Team.

The performance department, led by Michael Minthorne, has also grown. Tom Jobe comes on board as the Performance Coach for Reign FC. Jobe, who was most recently working in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami FC and LAFC, brings over seven years of experience working in professional sports across MLS and the National Football League. Sameer Sapre will serve the team as the Sports Scientist after spending four years as a Data Analyst with the Seattle Mariners.

Strengthening the medical team, Kyla Alvarenga steps in as Assistant Athletic Trainer following her tenure with the U.S. Soccer Federation as a Network Athletic Trainer. Additionally, Dr. Jen Marshall has been hired as the club's new Physical Therapist.

To enhance player safety and security, Carma Clark has been named Security Director. She brings over 25 years of experience with the Seattle Police Department.

2025 Seattle Reign FC First Team Staff:

General Manager: Lesle Gallimore

Technical Staff

Head Coach: Laura Harvey

Head Assistant Coach: Scott Parkinson

Assistant Coach: Kate Norton

Assistant Coach: Lee Nguyen*

Assistant Coach & Head of Goalkeeping: Lloyd Yaxley

Video Analyst: Jae Ryding*

Video and Field Operations Assistant: Noah Adames

Performance

High Performance Director: Michael Minthorne

Performance Coach: Tom Jobe*

Sports Scientist: Sameer Sapre*

Sports Dietitian: Bethany Chapman

Medical

Medical Director: Emily Fortunato

Head Athletic Trainer: Dr. Jordan Carmosino

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Kyla Alvarenga*

Physical Therapist: Dr. Jen Marshall*

Clinical and Sports Psychologist: Dr. Mariah Bullock

Clinical and Sports Psychologist: Dr. Liz Boyer

Massage Therapist: Heidi Henderson

Chiropractor: Dr. Endeah Chandler

Operations

Vice President of Sporting Operations: Kieran Lilley*

Operations Manager: Kyllian Perrin

Player Care Manager: Manuel Torres

Security Director: Carma Clark*

Equipment Manager: Sara Salefske

Equipment Coordinator: Jessica Gottlieb

Equipment Assistant: Halley Banaszak-Holl*

Team Chaplain

Chaplain: Amy Benthin

*Denotes new hire

