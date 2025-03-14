Houston Dash Comeback Falls Short in Home Opener

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash pushed for an equalizer into the final minutes of the match but fell 2-1 in the home opener earlier today to the Washington Spirit. This was the first game for head coach Fabrice Gautrat, who was named the sixth head coach in team history on Jan. 3.

Midfielder Maggie Graham entered the match in the 60th minute and this marked her professional debut after spending the last five years with Duke University. Graham scored in her debut after she capitalized on a redirected ball from Ryan Gareis. The play began with a cross from defender Avery Patterson.

The Spirit took the lead in the 16th minute after Ashley Hatch forced a save from Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell. The ball fell to Makenna Morris and she found the inside of the near post for the opening goal of the match.

Washington doubled their lead in the 33rd minute after Chloe Ricketts' effort bounced off the crossbar. Ashley Hatch capitalized on the loose ball for her first goal of the season.

Midfielder Delanie Sheehan forced a save at the far post in the 12th minute with a shot from the edge of the box. Forward Messiah Bright followed the play, but the ball was cleared by the Spirit backline before the Texas native could capitalize. Both Sheehan and Bright are two of the eight new players to join the team this season.

Campbell denied Morris late in the first half for her second save of the match. The Dash captain finished with two saves against the Washington Spirit.

Houston's final opportunity of the first half came off Patterson's right foot. Her shot bounced off a defender and chipped the crossbar before the ball was cleared by the Spirit backline.

Houston's final opportunity of the match was a shot on target from Yazmeen Ryan late into second half stoppage time. The U.S. Women's National Team forward created one chance and finished with two crosses against the Spirit. Defensively, she finished tied for the second most recoveries with five and also won five duels.

The Dash travel to Illinois next week to face Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, March 23. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, March 28 for She Shines Night. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

---

Houston Dash (0-1-0; 0 pts.) 1-2 Washington Spirit (1-0-0; 3 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 1

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 7,671

TEAM     

1H    

2H    

FT     

Houston Dash 

0

1

1

Washington Spirit

2

0

2

WASH: Makenna Morris 1 (unassisted) 16'

WASH: Ashley Hatch 1 (unassisted) 33'

HOU: Maggie Graham 1 (Ryan Gareis 1) 75'

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Natalie Jacobs, Paige Nielsen, Katie Lind, Avery Patterson; Sophie Schmidt (Maggie Graham 60'), Danielle Colaprico, Delanie Sheehan (Ryan Gareis 59'); Barbara Olivieri (Michelle Alozie 73'), Yazmeen Ryan, Messiah Bright (Evelina Duljan 73')

Unused substitutes: Abby Smith, Allysha Chapman, Sarah Puntigam, Belle Briede, Christen Westphal

Washington Spirit: Aubrey Kingsbury; Casey Krueger, Rebeca Bernal, Tara McKeown, Gabby Carle; Leicy Santos (Margie Detrizio 83'), Narumi Miura, Hal Hershfelt (Esme Morgan 67'); Chloe Ricketts (Trinity Rodman 67'), Makenna Morris (Brittany Racliffe 67'), Ashley Hatch (Meg Boade 94')

Unused substitutes: Sandy Maciver, Croix Bethune, Kiley Dulaney

DISCIPLINE:

WASH: Gabby Carle (caution; persistent infringement) 35'

WASH: Rebeca Bernal (caution; time wasting) 90+7

OFFICIALS:

Referee : Matt Thompson

Assistant : Jennifer Garner

Assistant : Matt Trotter

Fourth Official : Kaitlyn Trowbridge

VAR: Danielle Chesky

Weather: 84 degrees, partly cloudy

