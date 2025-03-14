Houston Dash Comeback Falls Short in Home Opener

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash pushed into the final minutes of the match but fell 2-1 in the home opener to the Washington Spirit. This was the first game for head coach Fabrice Gautrat, who was named the sixth head coach in team history on Jan. 3.

Midfielder Maggie Graham entered the match in the 60th minute and this marked her professional debut after spending the last five years with Duke University. Graham scored in her debut after she capitalized on a redirected ball from Ryan Gareis. The play began with a cross from defender Avery Patterson.

The Spirit took the lead in the 16th minute after Ashley Hatch forced a save from Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell. The ball fell to Makenna Morris and she found the inside of the near post for the opening goal of the match.

Washington doubled their lead in the 33rd minute after Chloe Ricketts' effort bounced off the crossbar. Ashley Hatch capitalized on the loose ball for her first goal of the season.

Midfielder Delanie Sheehan forced a save at the far post in the 12th minute with a shot from the edge of the box. Forward Messiah Bright followed the play but the ball was cleared by the Spirit backline before the Texas native could capitalize. Both Sheehan and Bright are two of the eight new players to join the team this season.

Campbell denied Morris late in the first half for her second save of the match. The Dash captain finished with two saves against the Washington Spirit.

Houston's final opportunity of the first half came off Patterson's right foot. Her shot bounced off a defender and chipped the crossbar before the ball was cleared by the Spirit backline.

Houston's final opportunity of the match was a shot on target from Yazmeen Ryan late into second half stoppage time. The U.S. Women's National Team forward created one chance and finished with two crosses against the Spirit. Defensively, she finished tied for the second most recoveries with five and Ryan also won five duels.

The Dash travel to Illinois next week to face Chicago Stars FC on Sunday, March 23. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, March 28 for She Shines Night. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

