Mars Extends Partnership with Washington Spirit

March 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







The Washington Spirit and Mars, Incorporated, the maker of beloved snacking, food, and pet products and services, announced today a partnership extension through the 2025 season. As the team's Official Petcare Partner, the Mars logo will appear on game jersey sleeves, on stadium signage, and on Washington Spirit social channels through the "Mars Moment of the Match" post-game highlight, which will be shared after the team wins or ties.

"We are proud to wear the Mars logo on our game jerseys and thrilled to expand our partnership with Mars, deepening our collective ability to drive impact and foster meaningful connections across the DMV," said Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "As part of our continued partnership, we are excited to bring new creative and innovative activations and experiences to our fans and their beloved pets for the upcoming season."

Through the partnership, Mars will join the Washington Spirit's community donation program and give twenty tickets to each home game to local organizations in Washington D.C. Additionally, Mars and its Petcare brands, including PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, VCA Animal Hospitals®, BluePearl Pet Hospital™, and BANFIELD PET HOSPITAL®, among others, will sponsor the team's 'Pitchside Pups' Theme Night on May 2, where fans can bring their dogs to the game, and Fan Appreciation Night on October 5.

"Pets bring people together and strengthen communities, much like sports. Our partnership with the Washington Spirit allows us to connect with the local community in a meaningful way, creating experiences for pet-parent fans and their pets to enjoy together," said Alanna McDonald, Regional President, Mars Pet Nutrition North America - a division of Mars, Incorporated. "We're proud to continue this collaboration and advance pet-friendly initiatives where Mars is globally headquartered."

There's growing evidence that pets can have positive impacts on mental health, just like playing sports, by encouraging exercise, helping reduce stress and building social connections. Mars recently launched the Pets and Wellbeing Study program, which is set be the world's largest research program on how cats and dogs' impact mental health. Additionally, Washington D.C. is one of 180 cities nationwide certified by Mars BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, which works to help cities become more pet friendly. To learn more about Mars, its brands, and its efforts to improve life for pets, visit Mars.com or check out LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Washington Spirit kicks off their 2025 season today, March 14, with an away game against the Houston Dash. The team's first home game is on March 22 at Audi Field against the Kansas City Current. For the full schedule, theme night details, and to buy tickets, fans can visit WashingtonSpirit.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.